Top 5 highest earning PUBG Mobile players of 2020

The year gone by, with regards to PUBG Mobile esports, has been a great one. Players worldwide got the opportunity to showcase their talent and skill at the domestic and international levels.

The 2020 season of PUBG Mobile esports is coming to an end. Here's a look at players who showed great skill, mental toughness, and coordination with teammates throughout the year to emerge as the top earners this year.

Highest earning PUBG Mobile players of 2020

#5 - King (Nova Esports)

King, who has been an integral part of Nova Esports this year, has performed exceptionally. The Taiwanese player peaked at the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020 (PEL 2020), showing exceptional skills in supporting and fragging for his team.

The PEC 2020 was the first tournament win for King since he joined PUBG Mobile esports. King earned $250,888 in 2020 from tournaments.

#4 - Coolboy (Nova Esports)

Veteran Chinese player Coolboy has been a part of the XQF roster since 2019, even before Nova Esports acquired it. This year has also proven fruitful for the player as he, along with his team, won the Peacekeeper Elite League: Season 2 (PEL: S2) and the prestigious Peacekeeper Elite Championship.

In 2020, Coolboy has earned $2,63,621 from events.

#3 - Jimmy (Nova Esports)

Jimmy, from Nova Esports, sits third on this list. Jimmy, who has proven his mettle multiple times across various tournaments, had a fantastic 2020.

He performed exceptionally well at the PEL S2 and the Peacekeeper Elite Championship, fulfilling his role to the best of his abilities. The Taiwanese player earned $2,63,621 in 2020.

#2 - Order (Nova Esports)

Order, who has proven to be the backbone for Nova Esports, performed quite well in 2020. The player has always stood up for his team when in dire straits.

Order performed exceptionally at the PEC 2020, finishing second on the overall individual kills leaderboard. He also performed brilliantly in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, often showing up near the top in the kills leaderboard. The Chinese player bagged $2,64,692 from in 2020.

#1 - Paraboy (Nova Esports)

Paraboy, often referred to as the best PUBG Mobile player globally, had a great year. The player, known for his insane skills both tactically and mechanically, performed in almost every tournament.

Paraboy peaked at the PEC 2020, where he fragged out quite heavily and was declared MVP of the tournament. He also consistently showed up in the kills leaderboard at the PMGC 2020. Paraboy pocketed $3,41,236 from events this year.