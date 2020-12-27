Recently, AORUS India, in an Instagram post, announced a showdown between two of the most popular PUBG Mobile players - Mortal and Scout.

They are some of the biggest names in the Indian PUBG Mobile community and actively stream on their YouTube channels. Despite the suspension of PUBG Mobile by India's Government, they've continued playing and streaming multiple renowned titles on their YouTube channels.

Streaming and game-related content creation have grown manifold in the last few months as the whole world was forced indoors for most of the year. For many users, watching streams of their favourite player became one of the great sources of entertainment.

This article provides the details of this showdown.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,395,953 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile stars Scout and Mortal to compete in a gaming showdown on 28th December

The Instagram media post by AORUS India read:

"The last showdown of the year! Don't miss out the greatest match up of all time between @ig_mortal and @scoutop. It will be live on our YouTube channel (AORUS India). Don't Miss out!!"

Advertisement

Fans will be able to catch all the action between the players on AORUS India's YouTube channel tomorrow, i.e., 28th December 2020, from 4 PM IST (+5:30 GMT).

They can click here to visit AORUS India's YouTube channel.

The Instagram post did not provide any insight into the games that they will be playing or the format of this showdown, but fans are still extremely excited and hyped to see the two prominent streamers fight it out. It will be fascinating to see how things unfold tomorrow.

Players can follow Mortal and Scout on their social media handles:

Scout

YouTube: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Mortal

YouTube: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Also Read: How to participate in PUBG Mobile global version’s Airdrop Giftbox Giveaway