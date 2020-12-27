The battle royale genre has witnessed rampant growth with games like PUBG Mobile emerging as one the most popular globally. The game has an expansive Esports landscape and has a massive player base worldwide.

PUBG Mobile has previously collaborated with many famous figures, companies and more. OnePlus has partnered with the game in the past to provide their users with an exclusive 90 FPS option.

Recently PUBG Mobile announced the ‘Airdrop Giftbox Giveaway,’ where users stand a shot at obtaining the OnePlus 8T 256 GB variant. PUBG Mobile's Twitter handle announced on the same.

The giveaway includes the following prizes 3x – Never Settle Airdrops ft. A OnePlus 8T, 256GB. This article provides players with a step-by-step guide to enter the PUBG Mobile Airdrop Giftbox Giveaway.

How to participate in PUBG Mobile global version’s Airdrop Giftbox Giveaway

Players can follow the steps given below to participate in PUBG Mobile global version’s Airdrop Giftbox Giveaway:

Step 1: Visit the ‘gleam.io’ page of the giveaway. Click on this link to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Next, players will then have to login via any of the available methods, i.e., email, Facebook, Google or Twitter.

Login methods and tasks

Step 3: Enter the giveaway by completing various tasks. Each task is worth a single entry. On completing all five of them, users will unlock two additional entries.

Later, the winners will be randomly chosen from the entries. It is important to note that the players have to send their entries while the giveaway is available. The last day for entry is 9th January 2021 11:59 PM PDT.

PUBG Mobile is constantly finding new ways to expand its market and keep its fanbase happy. The Airdrop Giftbox Giveaway is another step in that direction.

