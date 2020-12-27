List of countries that withdrew their temporary ban on PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become quite synonymous with the mobile battle royale genre. In the last few years, the game garnered the kind of popularity that was previously unheard of when it came to online mobile titles.

Having said that, PUBG Mobile's journey hasn't been smooth sailing as the game has been under the scrutiny of government authorities in various countries. Many countries have even slapped a ban on the game. Fortunately, a few of them have since overturned the ban on the battle royale sensation.

This article lists out two countries that have reverted their ban on PUBG Mobile.

Which countries have reverted their ban on PUBG Mobile?

Pakistan

Image via wallpapercart.com

PUBG Mobile was handed a temporary ban in Pakistan early in July 2020. The decision was made by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority after different sections of society complained about the game's addictive nature and its negative impact on the country's youngsters.

PTA's statement via a press release read:

“PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the children,”

PTA later asked the public for their feedback on PUBG Mobile.

Petitions against the ban were filed in the Islamabad High Court. After a few weeks, the court ordered the authorities to reverse the ban.

The game made a successful comeback in Pakistan on 30th July, after a meeting between the PTA and the representatives of Proxima Beta Ltd (PB).

Nepal

Image via wallpapercart.com

PUBG Mobile was banned in Nepal back in April 2019. The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) banned the game after a verdict by the district court on a PIL by the Metropolitan Crime Division.

Dhiraj Pratap Singh, the chief of Metropolitan Crime Division, had stated:

“We received a number of complaints from parents, schools, and school associations regarding the effect of the game on children. We also held discussions with psychiatrists before requesting the Kathmandu District Court for permission to ban the game.”

It was cited that the game’s violent content had a negative impact on the country's youth.

The deputy director of the Nepal Telecommunications Authority, Sandip Adhikari, told Reuters back then:

“We have ordered the ban on PUBG because it is addictive to children and teenagers.”

However, after several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court of the Himalayan country, the ban was overturned.

