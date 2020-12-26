PUBG Mobile vs PUBG KR version: How different are both the games?

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most widely played battle royale titles in the esports community over the years. It has been a fan-favorite and has amassed a stellar fan base globally due to its fantastic gameplay and gaming experience.

However, unlike most battle royale games, PUBG Mobile has different versions and variants in separate regions. Some localized versions are the KR version, the VN version, and the Taiwan version.

These localized editions are not found on other regions' Google Play Stores and Apple App Stores but can be downloaded from other third-party sources.

While these versions' main features remain the same, there are minor differences between the global and localized versions. This article compares PUBG Mobile with its most popular localized version, PUBG Mobile KR.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile KR version

#1 - Log-in rewards

Image via Classified YT | YouTube

In the KR version of PUBG Mobile, players can see a lot of difference in the log-in event's reward section. Usually, the global version offers players various coupon scraps and BP coins in the log-in rewards section. Instead, an exclusive Donkatsu Medal is given on logging in on the seventh day in the KR version.

Advertisement

#2 - BP Crates

Image via Classified YT | YouTube

In PUBG Mobile KR, players can buy premium and legendary crates with in-game BP (Battle Point) coins. These crates consist of legendary and mythic outfits along with fascinating weapon skins and vehicle skins.

On the other hand, in the global version, players have to buy premium and legendary crates with UCs, which need to be purchased with real money.

#3 - Exclusive events and rewards

Advertisement

The KR version offers a much more fascinating and alluring reward system. Players can acquire permanent and attractive prizes and medals by completing daily missions and easy tasks in events. The global version, meanwhile, hardly offers free gifts to its players.

The KR version also features regional events and tasks to complete, which allows the players to win permanent legendary and mythic items. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile rarely hosts such events, instead rewarding time-limited cosmetic items.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile for low-end devices on the Google Play Store