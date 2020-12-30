PUBG Mobile reveals fan-favorite players from PMGC 2020

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, aka the PMGC 2020, League Stages saw Four Angry Men win the title.

The top 16 teams on the overall leaderboard have qualified for the PMGC 2020 Finals scheduled in Dubai, starting late January 2021.

The event officials have also announced the fan-favorite awards, in which fans voted for their favorite players from the five worldwide regions.

The voting was done in-game, with each player allowed a maximum of ten votes per day. Gamers with the most votes won the title of fan favorites from the PMGC 2020 League Stage. The voting period was from December 4th, 2020, to December 21st, 2020.

Winners of fan-favorite player awards from PMGC 2020

Southeast Asia (SEA): Bigetron RA Ryzen

The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Fan Favourite Player have been officially crowned! 👑



From the Southeast Asia region:

🥇 Ranking Top 1 is from @bigetronesports, player Ryzen. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/BtBBFZXtVT — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 29, 2020

Muhammad "Ryzen" Albi from Indonesia plays as an assaulter for Bigetron RA. He was also on the list of top 10 players of the PMGC 2020, where his team secured second place in the league stages. He won the titles of Grenade Master and Combat Medic in this round.

He has more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

South Asia (SA): A1 Esports Sinister

The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Fan Favourite Player have been officially crowned! 👑



From the South Asia region:

🥇 Ranking Top 1 is from A1 Esports, player SiNiSTER. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/YiBgqKqFlC — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 29, 2020

Md Abdul "Sinister" Jabbar Shakil won the award from the South Asian region. He hails from Bangladesh and represents A1 Esports, who secured 16th place at the PMGC 2020 League Stages.

He plays the IGL and Scout roles for the team and has around 78k subscribers on YouTube.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Natus Vincere OldBoy

The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Fan Favourite Player have been officially crowned! 👑



From the EMEA region:

🥇 Ranking Top 1 is from @natusvincere, player OldBoy. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/OVWoPdtL9i — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 29, 2020

Dmytro "OldBoy" Bui from Ukraine, who represents Natus Vincere, won the award from the EMEA region after his team, NaVi, secured 13th place at the PMGC 2020 League Stages. He is also the winner of the PMSC 2019 Riyadh, having represented Team Unique.

With more than 245k subs on YouTube and 118k followers on Instagram, OldBoy is one of the most popular players from the European region.

Americas: Alpha 7 Esports ViTU2K

The moment everyone has been waiting for!

The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Fan Favourite Player! 👑



From the Americas region:

🥇 Ranking Top 1 is from Alpha7 Esports player ViTU2K. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/8Oewbl1WjI — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 29, 2020

Vitor "ViTU2K" Stavarengo from Brazil represented Alpha 7 Esports at the PMGC 2020 and won the fan-favorite player award from the Americas region.

Alpha 7 Esports secured the eleventh position at the PMGC 2020 League Stages and have qualified for the PMGC Finals.

Wildcard: Zeus Esports Abely

The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Fan Favourite Player have been officially crowned! 👑



From the Wildcard region:

🥇 Ranking Top 1 is from Zeus Esports, player Abely. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/6dU3v5uMq4 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 29, 2020

Dulaanjargal "Abely" Nymlkhagva , hailing from Mongolia, won the most popular player from the Wildcard region. He plays as the assaulter for Zeus Esports, who won the PMCO Wildcard Finals. The team secured 12th place at the PMGC 2020 League Stages.