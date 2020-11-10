PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 league stage prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2020), the biggest PUBG Mobile event in terms of prize pool and stature, will begin on 24th November. The league stage of this prestigious event will go on from 24th November and to 20th December.
The PMGC 2020 features an overall prize pool of $2,000,000. The league stage of this tournament has a prize pool of $769,000, while the league finals will carry the remaining $1,231,000 purse.
The officials also unveiled the logo of the PMGC 2020. Although they didn't announce whether this tournament would be online or offline, as per speculations, the league stage will be held online, while the league finals will be held offline.
The PMGC 2020 will see 24 teams from across the world, who have either qualified or been invited, fighting for the ultimate prize. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be eligible for the league finals.
Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 league stage
League stage: Features a total prize pool of $769,000 (League stage prize money + weekly prize money)
League stage prize money:
1st place: $300,000
2nd place: $125,000
3rd place: $75,000
4th place: $50,000
5th place: $30,000
6th place: $20,000
7th place: $12,500
8th place: $10,000
9th place: $9,000
10th place: $8,000
11th place: $7,000
12th place: $6,000
13th place: $5,000
14th place: $5,000
15th place: $5,000
16th place: $4,500
17th place: $4,000
18th place: $4,000
19th place: $4,000
20th place: $4,000
21st place: $3,000
22nd place: $3,000
23rd place: $3,000
24th place: $3,000
Weekly prize money for the PMGC 2020 league stage
1st place: $2,000
2nd place:$1,000
3rd place: $750
4th place: $750
5th place: $750
6th to 24th places: $500