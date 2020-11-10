PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 league stage prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2020), the biggest PUBG Mobile event in terms of prize pool and stature, will begin on 24th November. The league stage of this prestigious event will go on from 24th November and to 20th December.

The PMGC 2020 features an overall prize pool of $2,000,000. The league stage of this tournament has a prize pool of $769,000, while the league finals will carry the remaining $1,231,000 purse.

Match days of league stage of the PMGC 2020

The officials also unveiled the logo of the PMGC 2020. Although they didn't announce whether this tournament would be online or offline, as per speculations, the league stage will be held online, while the league finals will be held offline.

The PMGC 2020 will see 24 teams from across the world, who have either qualified or been invited, fighting for the ultimate prize. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be eligible for the league finals.

Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 league stage

League stage: Features a total prize pool of $769,000 (League stage prize money + weekly prize money)

League stage prize money:

1st place: $300,000

2nd place: $125,000

3rd place: $75,000

4th place: $50,000

5th place: $30,000

6th place: $20,000

7th place: $12,500

8th place: $10,000

9th place: $9,000

10th place: $8,000

11th place: $7,000

12th place: $6,000

13th place: $5,000

14th place: $5,000

15th place: $5,000

16th place: $4,500

17th place: $4,000

18th place: $4,000

19th place: $4,000

20th place: $4,000

21st place: $3,000

22nd place: $3,000

23rd place: $3,000

24th place: $3,000

Weekly prize money for the PMGC 2020 league stage

1st place: $2,000

2nd place:$1,000

3rd place: $750

4th place: $750

5th place: $750

6th to 24th places: $500

MVP of PMGC 2020 league stage: $10,000