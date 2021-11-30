PUBG Mobile Global Championship: Teams, schedule, and where to watch PMGC 2021

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2021) will start today. The $6 million tournament has been divided into the East and the West Leagues. Forty teams from the East and the West (20 per region) will compete for three weeks separately to decide the 16 teams for the respective League Finals.

League Play will conclude on 19 December, while the League Finals is scheduled from 22 to 24 December.

The top nine teams from the East League Finals, top six from the West League Finals, and one special invited team from India will play in the Grand Finals of the mega event, which will be held from 21 to 23 January 2022.

Teams will play the League Stage in the staple Weekday and Super Weekend format followed across all PUBG Mobile tournaments. A total of five matches will be played per day over three different maps.

The League stage has a $1.5 million prize fund, with the East and West each boasting $735,000.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 League Stage East

The PMGC 2021 League Stage East groups

DRS Gaming (Nepal) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) The Infinity (Thailand) Team Secret (Malaysia) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) Faze Clan (Thailand) MS Chonburi (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Rico Infinity Team (Saudi Arabia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia/Indian) Cryptics (Morocco) Tong Jia Bao Esports (China) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Nova Esports (China) Six to Eight (China) DWK KIA (Korea) Reject (Japan) BC Swell (Japan)

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 League Stage West

The PMGC 2021 League Stage West groups

Ghost Gaming (North America) Furious Gaming (Latin America) A7 Esports (Brazil) Natus Vincere (CIS) Next Ruya Gaming (Turkey) Unicorns of Love (Western Europe) Rise Esports (Brazil) XSET (North America) Knights (North America) Team Queso (Latin America) Aton Esports (Mexico) Black Dragon Esports (Brazil) Buluc Chabtan (Latin America) MadBulls (CIS) Futbolist (Turkey) SuperMassie Blaze (Turkey) S2G Esports (Turkey) Eastern Stars (Romania) 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports (Turkey) Besiktas Esports (Turkey)

Where and when to watch

PUBG Mobile Esports has collaborated with YouTube Gaming to broadcast the event on the platform. The tournament will be broadcast in 16 languages all around the world.

The timings for the start of the event for the East and West regions are noted below:

The event is generating lots of interest among fans. The inclusion of the Indian team in the event has brought cheer among Indian fans as well.

