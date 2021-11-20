PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 League Stage West: Teams, format, groups, and schedule revealed

The 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports is drawing to a close. The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 is all set to start on November 30, 2021. This year the tournament has been divided into League: West and League East. Overall, the event boasts a massive prize of USD 6 Million, the highest in the history of PUBG Mobile Esports to date.

Format for PMGC 2021: West League

This year's Global Championship features a total of 40 teams. The PMGC 2021: West League includes 20 teams from the Western regions (i.e., Americas and Europe). These teams have qualified for the prestigious global event through multiple regional tournaments in the sub-regions of America and Europe.

The Western part of the League Stage will run for a period of 4 weeks and has been further divided into 2 stages, as seen below.

PMGC 2021 League Stage schedule (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stage 1) League Stage (West): The Western league stage, like its Eastern counterpart, will start November 30, eventually culminating on December 19, 2021. The 20 competing teams have been divided into 5 groups (A to E) through a group draw that happened through a random pick-up method on a special group-draw stream today.

PMGC 2021 League Stage West Groups (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The event will feature 3 weeks of Weekdays and SuperWeeknds, with the former taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday while the latter happening from Friday to Sunday each week. At the end of each week, the top 16 teams from the respective Weekday will qualify for the SuperWeekend associated with it.

At the end of the 3 weeks of League play, the top 16 teams from the overall standings calculated from the points of the 3 SuperWeekends will qualify for the PMGC 2021: League Finals (West).

Stage 2) League Finals (West): The 16 qualified teams from the PMGC 2021: West League will face-off in a three-day League Final from December 22 to 24, 2021. Post the completion of 18 matches, the top 6 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the Grand Finals of the event.

PMGC 2021 League Stage Format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Grand Finals: The top six teams from West League, top nine teams from the East League, along with one specially invited team, will compete in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, which will take place between January 21 - 23, 2022, to decide the ultimate winner.

Qualified teams for the PMGC 2021 League: West

From regional PMGC points:

1) Ghost Gaming (North America)

2) Furious Gaming (Latin America)

3) A7 Esports (Brazil)

4) Natus Vincere (CIS)

5) Next Ruya Gaming (Turkey)

6) Unicorns of Love (Western Europe)

Qualified teams from PMPL Americas Championship Season 2:

7) Rise Esports

8) XSET

9) Knights

10) Team Queso

11) Aton Esports

12) Black Dragon Esports

13) Buluc Chabtan

Qualified teams from PMPL European Championship Season 1:

14) MadBulls

15) Futbolist

16) SuperMassie Blaze

17) S2G Esports

18) Eastern Stars

19) 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports

20) Besiktas Esports

Edited by R. Elahi