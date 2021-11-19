PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 League Stage East: Teams, format, groups, and schedule revealed 

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, the world's largest-ever PUBG Mobile esports event, will begin on November 30.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the first stage of the event has been split into two regions: East and West, to allow for online play. The event's entire prize pool is a whopping six million USD.

All details about East region of PMGC 2021

PMGC East format

The top 20 teams of the eastern hemisphere (South Asia/MENA/China/SEA/ Korea and Japan) will compete in four-week-long league stages.

PMGC 2021 League Stage Format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stage 1 - PMGC 2021 League

The League scheduled from November 30 to December 19 will follow the format of weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) and super weekends (Friday to Sunday).

Each of these 20 teams are grouped into five groups, with the qualifying games being played on weekdays. The top 16 teams of the week will play the super weekend while the other four teams will have to sit out till the weekdays.

PMGC 2021 League Stage East Groups(image via PUBG Mobile)

In determining the final standings, only the points earned during the super weekend will be taken into account. The top 16 teams of the league will qualify for the next stage.

Stage 2 - PMGC 2021 League Finals

The top 16 qualified teams will compete over a three-day period from December 22-24 in 18 matches, at the end of which the top nine will qualify for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

Grand Finals

The top nine teams from east and six west regions, along with one specially invited team, will compete in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals from January 21-23rd for the ultimate trophy and a massive prizepool.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 East

From PMGC regional points:

1. DRS Gaming (Nepal)

2. Nigma Galaxy (Arabia)

3. Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia)

4. The Infinity (Thailand)

5. Team Secret (Malaysia)

6. D'Xavier (Vietnam)

From PMPL SEA Championship Season 4:

7. Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

8. Faze Clan (Thailand)

9. MS Chonburi (Thailand)

10. 4 Rivals (Malaysia)

From PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship Season 1:

11. Rico Infinity Team (Saudi Arabia)

12. Stalwart Esports (Mongolia/Indian)

13. Cryptics (Moroccan)

14. Deadeyes Guys (Nepal)

From China Region:

15. Tong Jia Bao(TJB)- PEC

16. PEL Team #1 Annual Points System

17. PEL Team #2 Annual Points System

From Japan and Korea:

18. Damwon Gaming- PUBG Mobile Pro Series S2(Korea)

19. Reject- PUBG Mobile Japan League S1 Champion (Japan)

20. BC Swell- PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup (Korea)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Two teams from China will qualify on the basis of the PEL 2021 annual points system (Season 1-Season 4). Season 4 of PEL 2021 started on October 21 and will continue until November 28.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee