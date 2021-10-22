PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 structure and qualification process revealed 

With the fall season of 2021 PUBG Mobile Esports coming to an end, all eyes have now shifted towards the ultimate PMGC 2021. The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, which boasts a massive prize pool of USD 6 million, is commencing from November 30.

To accommodate more teams, Tencent has tweaked the format as compared to the previous edition. Here is a detailed explainer about the format of the tournament.

PMGC 2021: Format, qualifications, where to watch, and more

Tencent revealed PMGC 2021 structure (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMGC 2021 League

The League Stage of the event has been divided into two regions: East and West. The East region includes teams from China, South East Asia, South Asia, MENA, Korea, and Japan, while the West region includes North America, South America, and Europe.

The League Stages are further divided into two stages:

League: A total of 20 teams each from both regions will battle in the League from November 30 to December 19 to secure a spot among the top 16 teams who will advance to the next stage.

League Finals: The three-day league finals will be held from December 22 to December 24, with the 16 qualified teams competing for a position in the Grand Finals. The top nine teams from the East league's Finals while the top six teams from the West League's Finals will advance to the next round.

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals: The top 15 qualified teams from the East and West Leagues, along with one specially invited team, will battle it out over three days from January 21 to 23, 2022 for the ultimate title and prize pool.

Qualification to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

PMGC 2021 League Stage qualification process (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMGC 2021 League East Region

Southeast Asia: 4 teams from Indonesia, Malaysia/Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam have been selected based on PMGC points accumulated over 2 seasons of PMPL 2021. In addition to this, 4 more teams will be selected from the currently ongoing PMPL: SEA Championship Season 4.

Top 4 teams PMPL SEA Championship 2021 S4 will qualify for PMGC (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Middle East and South Asia: Two teams have been selected on the basis of the PMGC points gathered over two seasons of PMPL: South Asia and PMPL Arabia (One from each PMPL). To add to that, 4 teams will be selected from the upcoming PMPL: SA & ME Championship.

China: 2 teams from the PEL 2021 Championship points at the end of PEL Season 4 will qualify for PMGC 2021. TJB has been invited directly to PMGC 2021.

Korea and Japan: The winners from the regional competitions of Korea and Japan, namely PMPS Season 2 and PMJL Season 2 will qualify for PMGC 2021. In addition, a single team PMRS competition between Korea and Japan will also qualify for PMGC 2021.

Gametube @GametubeI

-2nd to 9th place team from PUBG Mobile Japan League S1 & PUBG Mobile Pro Series S2 will play PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup(Korea vs Japan), top team will also qualify for PMGC. S1G @Sig_OwO

韓日戦の優勝チームはPMGC進出#PMJL PMPS (韓国のリーグ) 公式発表PMPSとPMJLの2位-9位が韓日戦に進出韓日戦の優勝チームはPMGC進出 #PMGC PMPS (韓国のリーグ) 公式発表PMPSとPMJLの2位-9位が韓日戦に進出

韓日戦の優勝チームはPMGC進出#PMGC #PMJL https://t.co/pOlWvy59ns -Winners of PUBG Mobile Japan League S1 & PUBG Mobile Pro Series S2 Korea will qualify for PMGC 2021.-2nd to 9th place team from PUBG Mobile Japan League S1 & PUBG Mobile Pro Series S2 will play PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup(Korea vs Japan), top team will also qualify for PMGC. twitter.com/sig_owo/status… -Winners of PUBG Mobile Japan League S1 & PUBG Mobile Pro Series S2 Korea will qualify for PMGC 2021.

-2nd to 9th place team from PUBG Mobile Japan League S1 & PUBG Mobile Pro Series S2 will play PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup(Korea vs Japan), top team will also qualify for PMGC. twitter.com/sig_owo/status…

PMGC 2021 League West Region

PMGC 2021 League West qualification (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Europe: 3 teams from CIS, Turkey, and Western Europe will qualify based on PMGC regional rankings. Top 7 teams will be selected from the upcoming PMPL: European Championship Season 1.

Americas: 3 teams from Brazil, North America, and Latin America will advance to PMGC from the regional PMGC ranking system. To add to this, a whopping 7 teams will be selected from the upcoming PMPL: Americas championship.

Where to watch

Also Read

PUBG Mobile has partnered with YouTube Gaming to broadcast the event exclusively on the platform in English and 18 local languages.

It would be interesting to see which teams qualify for the finals and get crowned the Global Champions. The nature of the event being LAN or Online hasn't been announced as of yet.

Edited by R. Elahi