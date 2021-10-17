PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 start date and number of teams revealed

With the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports drawing to a close, the excitement regarding the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021) is at its peak. Fans of PUBG Mobile from all around the world are waiting to see the top teams from all around the globe compete for the ultimate title.

Tencent, the developer of PUBG Mobile, announced that PMGC 2021 will be starting from 30 November 2021 and will go on till January 2022. The tournament, like its previous iteration, will be divided into two stages - The League and the Finals. While the League Stage will continue until 24 December, the finals of PMGC 2021 will be played in mid-January 2022. The tournament features 40 teams from around the world.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $6 million, largest in the history of PUBG Mobile Esports. This year's Global Championship follows a slightly different approach to qualification. Teams worldwide will be competing in their respective countries' Pro Leagues and will be selected based on PMGC points system. Points secured by teams across the two seasons of PMPL (League Stage and Finals) will be taken into consideration. A single team from each of the twelve regions running their domestic Pro Leagues will qualify for PMGC 2021 through PMGC points.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 so far

1) The Infinity (Thailand PMGC Points)

2) Team Secret (MY/SG PMGC Points)

3) D'Xavier (Vietnam PMGC Points)

4) Galaxy Racer (Arabia PMGC Points)

5) NAVI (CIS PMGC Points)

6) A7 Esports (Brazil PMGC Points)

7) Genesis Dogma (Indonesia PMGC Points)

8) TJB (Invited)

Teams will also qualify from the four PMPL Championship's which will be held in the SEA, European, Americas, and South Asia Middle East regions. A slight change in the championships has been observed this year. The EMEA League has been scrapped, with the Middle East region merged with the South Asia region. The championship of the European region has been separated.

Tencent postponed the PEC a few weeks ago due to COVID-19. Since then, fans have been waiting for further updates. However, today Tencent announced that 2021 PEC has been canceled.

TJB, a Chinese club that was previously invited to PEC, has now been invited directly to PMGC 2021.

PEL 2021 annual point ranking after Season 3 (Image via PEL official)

Two teams from China will be selected based on PEL Championship annual points, which will be tallied at the end of the fourth season of PEL 2021. Teams from Japan and Korea will also qualify for the championship as the winners of the local championships, namely the PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 and the PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2.

The championship being online or LAN hasn't been announced as of yet. Earlier this year the director of PUBG Mobile Esports James Yang had said that the organizers will be trying their best to hold a LAN tournament this year.

The PMGC 2020 saw Chinese domination with 4 Angry Men sweeping the League Stage while Nova Esports claiming the Finals. It would be interesting to see new teams and players emerge from PMGC 2021.

