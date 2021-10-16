PEL 2021 Season 4: Teams, format, airborne deployment rules, and schedule 

The fourth and final season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 is scheduled to start on October 21st. The five-week league stages will follow the same format of qualification and weekly finals. The league stages of the competition conclude on November 21st, followed by the finals from November 25 to 28.

PEL Season 3 Summary:

The five-week-long league stages were won by Team Game (TMG). Their league victory was powered by their first two weeks of success.

The finals featured some fascinating gameplay, with fan-favorite Nova Esports coming out on top after demonstrating an excellent performance on the last day. The Chosen's star-studded squad was at the top of the table throughout the finals, but a few poor matches caused them to lose the crown.

Participating teams for the PEL 2021 Season 4:

1. Nova Tencent Video (Nova Esports)

2. Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

3. Four Angry Men (4 AM)

4. Six Two Eight (STE)

5. Team Pai

6. JD Esports (JDE)

7. Qing Jiu (Q9) Club

8. LGD Gaming

9. Team Game

10. All Gamers

11. ACT Gaming

12. The Chosen

13. Show Time

14. Tianba

15. Da Kun Gaming (DKG)

16. Team Weibo

17. Regan S Gaming (RSG)

18. Titan Esports Club (TEC)

19. Still Moving Under Gunfire (SMG)

20. Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB)

Airborne Deployment Rules for PEL 2021 Season 4

PEL has come up with a new and exciting rule called "Airborne Deployment". Parachuting routes will be divided into three segments for each game. Depending on their previous match performance, all participating teams will have to choose and stick to their selected segment of the flight.

If they do not comply with active parachute deployment, they will be automatically ejected at the end of their chosen flight segment.

Gametube @GametubeI

-Each game parachuting route will be divided into three different flight segments, and each team will choose according to the rules of the flight segment. Tencent introduces new airborne deployment rules for PEL 2021 Season 4-Each game parachuting route will be divided into three different flight segments, and each team will choose according to the rules of the flight segment. #PUBGMOBILE Tencent introduces new airborne deployment rules for PEL 2021 Season 4

-Each game parachuting route will be divided into three different flight segments, and each team will choose according to the rules of the flight segment. #PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/6NQmFJkB45

The top two teams of PEL 2021 for all four seasons (based on the annual points system) will cement their place at the 6 Million USD prizepool PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

Currently, Nova Esports is leading the PMGC points table (calculated by performance in PEL season finals). However, TJB is not too far from them and is in second place. The road to PMGC is still wide open for all teams since PEL Season 4 will have the highest point weightage.

Also Read

PEL 2021 Season annual point system (Image via PEL official)

It will be fascinating to see how the new PEL season plays out. The Chosen and Nova Esports will be in the spotlight, but every team in PEL is skilled enough to win.

Edited by Rohit Mishra