PUBG Mobile: Nova Esports crowned champions of PEL 2021 Season 3 

The third season of Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 concluded today. Fan-favorite Nova XQF emerged as ultimate champions. Along with the trophy, they were awarded 2 Million Yuan (around 2.3 Crore INR).

For Nova Esports, the first day of the finals was a disappointment, as they finished in 13th place. On Day 2, they gained 80 points and climbed to second place. The following day, they maintained their lead and finished third. Until the third match on the final day, they were in third place. In the last two games, they demonstrated exceptional gameplay to win the title.

The Chosen secured second place in PEL season 3 grand finals (Image via PEL)

Despite dominating the finals from day one, The Chosen suffered a heartbreak. Up until the second last match on the points table, the Chosen were on top. However, their early elimination in the final game cost them the trophy.

PEL 2021 Season 3 finals overall standings (Image via PEL)

After a disappointing league stage, Royal Never Give Up (RNG) regained their footing in the finals and came third.

PEL Season 2 Champion Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB) struggled during the last two weeks of the league stages, but they made an exceptional comeback and secured fifth place in the finals.

4 am finished at 7th place in the finals (Image via PEL)

Despite a disastrous final for LGD, their fragger ChengC was named MVP of the finals. He was also awarded 200,000 Yuan in prize money.

LGD ChengC was the MVP of Finals (Image via PEL)

Team Game, champion of the league, finished in sixth place with 79 kills and 166 points. Four Angry Men finished in seventh place with 159 points.

The top two teams from PEL 2021 Season (S1-S4) will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, a 6 million USD tournament.

Prize pool distribution of the PEL 2021 Season 3

The overall prize pool for PEL S3 was 2.3 Million USD. Nova XQF won around 640K in total while Team Game with 367K USD.

Finals Prizepool distribution

1) Nova XQF: 2 Million Yuan (310K USD)

Also Read

2) The Chosen: 500K Yuan (78K USD)

3) RNG: 400K Yuan (62K USD)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far