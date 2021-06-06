PUBG Mobile: Nova Esports crowned PEL 2021 Season 2 League stage champions 

With the conclusion of the fifth weekly finals, the league stages of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with fan-favorite Nova Esports emerging as champions. Apart from the league stages, they also came out on top in the final weekly finals.

Additionally, they won 1,000,000 Yuan in prize money for winning the fifth weekly finals.

PEL 2021 Season 2 League stage overall standings (based on weekly point system )

The top fifteen teams from the league stages have qualified for the grand finals, which are scheduled from 10th to 13th of June. Despite not qualifying for the two weekly finals, fan-favorite Four Angry Men made it to the finals by a thin margin.

PEL Season 2 week 5 Finals:

At the end of the fifth week, Nova Esports topped the overall points table with 61 kills and 123 points. They were followed by last week's champion Team SMG with 51 kills and 120 points while Titan Esports Club grabbed the third spot with 38 kills and 115 points.

Top 5 players from PEL Season 2 week 5 finals

Nova Order was awarded the MVP title for the week as he secured 20 kills with an average survival time of 21 minutes and forty-one seconds while his teammate and Star Player Paraboy was the second top fragger with 19 kills.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 5 finals overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by TJB with six frags. However, DKG topped the points table with a whopping 13 kills where their star fragger, 86, got the MVP for bagging five frags.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 5 finals overall standings

TEC emerged victorious in the second match, played on Miramar, with 10 kills. They were followed by Show Time in second place with seven frags, while Team Weibo took eight frags in the match.

LGD Gaming claimed the third match, played on Sanhok, with four eliminations. However, Team Weibo topped the points table with seven kills. Nova Esports secured eight kills.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by DKG with five kills. Nova Esports and TEC grabbed eight kills each. Nova Jimmy was awarded the MVP title for eliminating five enemies.

The fifth and final match of the week was won by Show Time with a whopping 15 kills. They were followed by Team Weibo with nine kills where Z9 alone eliminated eight enemies to the lobby.

Qualified teams for the PEL 2021 S2 Grand Finals:

1. Nova Esports

2. LGD Gaming

3. Team SMG

4. TJB

5. The Chosen

6. Team Weibo

7. Show Time

8. Titan Esports Club(TEC)

9. Six Two Eight(STE)

10. Royal Never Give Up(RNG)

11. DKG

12. JDE

13. ACT Gaming

14. Reagans Gaming (RSG)

15. Four Angry Men(4 AM)

Q9, Tianba, All Gamers, Team Game, Team Pai are the bottom five teams that couldn't qualify for the PEL S2 grand finals.

