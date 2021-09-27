PUBG Mobile update: TMG crowned champions of PEL 2021 Season 3 league stage

The league stage of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 3, which commenced on 19 August, has finally concluded with Team Game (TMG) emerging as the champions.

The five-week league stages were set to be finished on 19 September, but due to a new gaming rule in China, the third week was postponed, and a short transfer period took place. The top 15 teams have qualified for grand finals.

Weekly winners of PEL 2021 Season 3 league stage

Week 1: TMG

Week 2: TMG

Week 3: Show Time (ST)

Week 4: Nove Esports

Week 5: Nova Esports

PEL 2021 Season 3 league stage overall standings (based on the weekly point system)

Teams qualified for the PEL 2021 Season 3 grand finals

Nova Esports (Nova Tencent Video) Royal Never Give Up (RNG) Four Angry Men (4 AM) Six Two Eight (STE) Team Pai The Chosen Show Time LGD Gaming Team Game All Gamers Team Weibo Regan S Gaming (RSG) Titan Esports Club (TEC) Still Moving Under Gunfire (SMG) Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB)

Team Game had a very dominant league stage thanks to two weekly titles. Their final league stage score was 71.

Fan-favorite Nova Esports came in second with 67 points. They had a below-average start to the season but made a grand comeback by winning back-to-back weekly finals.

The new star-studded team, The Chosen, came in third with 53 points. They didn't qualify for the first weekly finals and had a horror run in the second week, but the side made a remarkable comeback in the last three weeks.

Following a disastrous previous season, 4AM also enjoyed a decent league stage, finishing sixth.

Teams that failed to qualify for the PEL 2021 S3 grand finals

Tianba Qing Jiu Club (Q9) ACT Gaming Da Kun Gaming (DKG) JD Esports

The finals are scheduled from 30 September to 3 October. A total of 20 matches will be played with five per day in the finals to determine the champions.

It will be interesting to see whether Team Game can continue their performance in the finals or if Nova Esports will run through with their hot form. Fans will also hope for The Chosen to fire and win their first title.

