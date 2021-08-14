PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 3 teams, format, schedule, and more

Peacekeeper Elite League(PEL) 2021 is returning with a new season on August 19. The format of the third season remains similar to the previous season with league stages and finals. The league stages of the competition will wrap up on September 19, followed by the finals from September 23 to 26.

Twenty invited teams will compete on day 1 and 2 (Thursday and Friday) of the week for the slot in the weekly finals (Saturday and Sunday). Only points accumulated during weekly finals will be counted in the overall league rankings (based on the weekly points system), with the top 15 teams proceeding to the finals.

Each day five matches will be played, beginning with a desert map of Miramar and progressing to a rainforest map of Sanhok and classic Erangel.

Participating teams for the PEL 2021 Season 3:

1. Nova Tencent video (Nova Esports)

2. Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

3. Four Angry Men (4 AM)

4. Six Two Eight (STE)

5. Team Pai

6. JD Esports (JDE)

7. Qing Jiu (Q9) Club

8. LGD Gaming

9. Team Game

10. All Gamers

11. ACT Gaming

12. The Chosen

13. Show Time

14. Tianba

15. Da Kun Gaming (DKG)

16. Team Weibo

17. Regan S Gaming (RSG)

18. Titan Esports Club (TEC)

19. Still Moving Under Gunfire (SMG)

20. Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB)

The fan-favorite Nova Esports will field a roster of Paraboy, Order, Jimmy, King, Yi, Ice, and Mix6gg. The Chosen (TC) boasts a star-studded lineup that includes Suk, FlowerC, Wyy, Lolita and Alan.

PEL 2021's first season ran from March 11 to April 18. STE topped the league charts with impeccable form. They were, however, beaten in the finals by Team Weibo. 4 AM did not make the finals after a horrible performance in the league stages.

PEL 2021's second season took place between April 30 and June 13. Nova XQF won the five-week league stage, while TJB wowed everyone by winning the championship. 4 AM barely made it into the finals after an ordinary showing.

It will be interesting to watch The Chosen, in light of the new roster changes. It will also be thrilling to see if 4 AM can turn things around and get back to the top or not.

Top two teams from PEL 2021 S1-S4 (based on annual point system ) will qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, a $6 million tournament.

