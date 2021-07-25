PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 announced with $6 million prize pool

After four days of exciting battles, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational is coming to an end. The action will not stop there, as the Fall Split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open is commencing from July 26th.

PUBG Mobile Global championship 2021:

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Schedule

In the closing keynote presentation of PMWI, James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Esports, announced some exciting announcements about the road ahead. He announced that the second edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, which will take place in two stages, is scheduled from November 2021 to January 2022.

PUBG Mobile Global championship Format

The League stages will be held in November and December 2021 followed by the finals in January 2022. Each PMPL will send the best team to PMGC directly based on the total cumulative points of two seasons.The regions which can't participate in PMPL will also get a chance to qualify through their respective regional championships.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 will boast a massive prize pool of 6 Million USD, the biggest prize-pool ever for a single event in PUBG mobile esports history. The prize pool is even bigger than PUBG Mobile Esport's total prize pool of 2020 which was 5 Million USD.

PMCO Fall Split 2021 offers amateur teams the opportunity to prove their worth. 23 different regions compete to earn spots in their respective pro leagues. Additionally, PMCO Fall offers a prize pool of 2 Million USD. In an effort to curb cheating, Tencent has mandated that PMCO players install an anti-cheating application called GAC.

PUBG Mobile Esports road map

PMGC 2020 saw the 24 best teams from all around the world competing for that ultimate trophy and a 2 Million USD massive prize pool.

It was played in two stages: league stages from November 24th to December 20th followed by the finals in late January.

The finals was set to be played in the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. However, three players were found covid-19 positive just before the event, which resulted in the event being played from playerts' hotel rooms. Nova Esports from China emerged as the ultimate champions in the finals, taking home 700k USD in the prize pool.

There will be a lot of interest in seeing which teams make the Global Championship this year. There is no word yet on whether the Indian teams will be invited to PMGC 2021.

