PUBG Mobile Global Championship aka PMGC, groups, schedule, format, and other details announced

PUBG Mobile Global Championship, aka PMGC, Season Zero is all set to commence. The League Stage of the tournament will go on for four weeks starting from 24th November and will end on 20th December 2020.

The event will take place online due to the current COVID 19 pandemic. The PMGC features an overall prize pool of $2,000,000 USD. Also, the League Stage of the tournament will offer a prize pool of $769,000 USD, while the League finals will feature the remaining $1,231,000 USD.

Due to the ban of the game in India, unfortunately, Indian teams won't be able to participate in the tournament. It would be interesting to see how much viewership the tournament gains with the absence of the Indian team.

Invitational slot: Elites Team United (UAE, MEA)

The 24th team was announced yesterday in a post by PUBG Mobile Esports. The slot went to UAE-based team Elites United Team. Earlier, according to a press release by the officials, the 24th slot was reserved for the host country, which in this case was Dubai.

24 best teams will prepare to take the battleground for a chance at the 2,000,000 USD prizepool in the @PUBGMOBILE Global Championship Season Zero! #PMGC



League starts November 24th at 11am GMT.

The Elites United Team were the Semi-Finalists in this year's PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split: MEA. The team was placed 23rd in the competition. It would be interesting to see how the team will fare against the world-class teams in the Global Championship.

PMGC League stage Match days

Qualified teams for the PMGC League stage

1.)Aerowolf LIMAX ( Indonesia, SEA)

2.) PW88 KPS ( Thailand, SEA)

3.) Loops Esports (Brazil, Americas)

4.)DRS Gaming (Nepal, SA)

5.)Team GODSENT (Sweden, Europe)

6.)NOVA Esports (China)

7.) ArCRESTART (South Korea)

8.) BLUE BEES (Japan)

9.)Secret Jin ( Thailand, SEA)

10.) Abrupt Slayers (Nepal, SA)

11.) The Unnamed (Vietnam, Americas)

12.) Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey, Europe)

13.) Four Angry Men (China)

14.) Zeus Esports (Mongolia)

15.)A7 Esports (Brazil, Americas)

16.) Konina Power (CIS)

17.) RRQ Athena (Thailand, SEA)

18.) Execute Esports (USA, Americas)

19.) Natus Vincere (CIS)

20.) Bigetron RA (Indonesia, SEA)

21.) Futbolist (Turkey, Europe)

22.) Team Secret (Malaysia, SEA)

23.)A1 Esports (Bangladesh, SA)

24.) Elites united team (Invitational slot: MEA Region)

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship format is almost the same as that of the PUBG Mobile World League S0, which took place earlier this year. The only difference is that there will be no opening weekend to decide the group seedings in the World League. Instead, PUBG Mobile had already announced the group seedings for the tournament.

Another change that was announced through the video was the increase in the number of teams from 20 to 24, keeping in mind the online nature of the regional qualifiers and the players' overall performance. Sixteen from these 24 teams will be playing the finals, and the team with the highest points will be crowned as the PUBG Mobile Global Championship winner.

The PMGC will be divided into three stages:

1. League Stages

2. Super Weekend

3. League Finals

League Stages (Qualifier round for Super Weekend):

Welcoming the 24 teams from across the globe that will be competing in their respective groups in the @PUBGMOBILE Global Championship S0 2020! #PMGC #PMGC2020



Season starts from Nov. 24th, 11am GMT:

📺https://t.co/509otf9Wi9

📺https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0

📺https://t.co/R9qUlcSQZH pic.twitter.com/Vru73zRmca — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 18, 2020

⦁ Three groups of eight teams, each based on their group seedings, will be provided by the organizers.

⦁ Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday

⦁ Six matches daily, twelve matches every week

⦁ The top 16 from each week of the League stage will book their slots in the Super weekend for that corresponding week.

PMGC League play groups

PMGC 2020

Group A:

⦁ Aerowolf LIMAX ( Indonesia, SEA)

⦁ PW88 KPS ( Thailand, SEA)

⦁ Loops Esports (Brazil, Americas)

⦁ DRS Gaming (Nepal, SA)

⦁ Team GODSENT (Sweden, Europe)

⦁ NOVA Esports (China)

⦁ ArCRESTART (South Korea)

⦁ BLUE BEES (Japan)

PMGC 2020

Group B:

⦁ Secret Jin ( Thailand, SEA)

⦁ Abrupt Slayers (Nepal, SA)

⦁ The Unnamed (Vietnam, Americas)

⦁ Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey, Europe)

⦁ Four Angry Men (China)

⦁ Zeus Esports ( Mongolia)

⦁ A7 Esports (Brazil, Americas)

⦁ Konina Power (CIS)

PMGC 2020

Group C:

⦁ RRQ Athena (Thailand, SEA)

⦁ Execute Esports (USA, Americas)

⦁ Natus Vincere (CIS)

⦁ Bigetron RA (Indonesia, SEA)

⦁ Futbolist (Turkey, Europe)

⦁ Team Secret (Malaysia, SEA)

⦁ A1 Esports (Bangladesh, SA)

⦁ Elites United Team (Invitational slot: MEA region )

Schedule for League stage of PMGC

⦁ 24th November, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1

⦁ 25th November, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2

⦁ 1st December, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1

⦁ 2nd December, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2

⦁ 8th December, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1

⦁ 9th December, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2

⦁ 15th December, Wednesday: League stage Week 4, Day 1

⦁ 16th December, Wednesday: League stage Week 4, Day 2

Super Weekend:

⦁ The top 16 teams from the League stage every week will play the super weekends.

⦁ Matches to be played for four weeks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

⦁ Six matches daily, 18 per week.

⦁ Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings.

Schedule for the PMGC League stage Super Weekends

⦁ 27th November, Friday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 1

⦁ 28th November, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 2

⦁ 29th November, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 3

⦁ 4th December, Friday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 1

⦁ 5th December, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 2

⦁ 6th December, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 3

⦁ 11th December, Friday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 1

⦁ 12th December, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2

⦁ 13th December, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3

⦁ 18th December, Friday: Super Weekend Week 4, Day 1

⦁ 19th December, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 4, Day 2

⦁ 20th December, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 4, Day 3

After eleven days of the super weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 teams that will qualify for the PMGC Finals.

PMGC Finals

The schedule of the Finals hasn't been announced yet. It is expected to be announced on the 24th November 2020, the day when the League Stage begins. Also, the League Finals are rumored to be a LAN affair. However, there hasn't been any announcement regarding this by the officials.

Prizpool distribution for the PMGC 2020 League stage

The League stage will feature a total prize pool of $769,000 (League stage prize money + weekly prize money).

League stage prize money:

1st place: $300,000

2nd place: $125,000

3rd place: $75,000

4th place: $50,000

5th place: $30,000

6th place: $20,000

7th place: $12,500

8th place: $10,000

9th place: $9,000

10th place: $8,000

11th place: $7,000

12th place: $6,000

13th place: $5,000

14th place: $5,000

15th place: $5,000

16th place: $4,500

17th place: $4,000

18th place: $4,000

19th place: $4,000

20th place: $4,000

21st place: $3,000

22nd place: $3,000

23rd place: $3,000

24th place: $3,000

Weekly prize money for the PMGC 2020 league stage:

1st place: $2,000

2nd place:$1,000

3rd place: $750

4th place: $750

5th place: $750

6th to 24th places: $500

MVP of PMGC 2020 league stage: $10,000