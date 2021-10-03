PUBG Mobile: Cryptics crowned champions of PMPL Arabia Season 2; Galaxy Racer qualifies for PMGC 2021

It was the end of season 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia yesterday. The underdog team Cryptics surprised everyone by winning the championship. Along with the trophy, the team also received $10,000 USD in prize money.

Cryptics dominated the first day of the finals. A second-day drop brought them to second place, but a strong final day brought them back to first. Cryptics acquired the roster of RTG Esports that came into PMPL by winning PMCO: MENA Wildcard. YaLLa Esports took second place, while FATE Esports finished third on the list. Galaxy Racer had an underwhelming final as they finished in sixth place.

Cryptics wins PMPL Arabia Season 2 (image via PUBG Mobile)

Thanks to his 34 kills, YaLLa's Youssef was named MVP of the finals.

Top 6 teams qualifed for PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship

Galaxy Racer Esports won the three-week-long league stages that concluded on September 27. With a score of 560 points and nine chicken dinners, GXR dominated the league stages. With 449 points, FATE Esports came in second, and Rico Infinity Esports came in third. Cryptics were ranked eighth during the league stages.

PMPL Arabia Finals S2 overall standings

PMPL Arabia Season 2 had a massive prize pool of $150,000 USD, of which the league stages had a prize pool of $95,000 USD, and the final had a prize pool of $55,000 USD.

Further progression to the tournament:

Tencent has merged the South Asia Championship with the MENA region to name the new event PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship. Six of the top teams from PMPL: Arabia Season 2 qualified for the tournament. The qualified teams are:

1. Cryptics

2. YaLLa Esports

3. FATE Esports

4. NASR Esports

5. Rico Infinity Esports

6. Galaxy Racer

PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship (image via PUBG Mobile)

Galaxy Racer qualifies for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship

Galaxy Racer has qualified for the $6 Million USD global event PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. The team won three out of four tournaments to qualify. A 400point gap separates it from the second-ranked team, Rico Infinity Esports.

As the best teams from most of Asia battle it out for ultimate glory, PMPL MENA & SA Championship will be an exciting event to watch. The number of teams that will qualify for the PMGC 2021 from the Championship has not yet been disclosed.

