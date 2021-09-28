PUBG Mobile: Galaxy Racer wins PMPL Arabia Season 2 League Stage

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL): Arabia Season 2 recently concluded. 20 teams from the Arabia region competed in the League Stage for three weeks. At the end of it all, Galaxy Racer emerged as the winner of the competition in a thumping fashion, securing a total of 560 points and 246 kills. Galaxy Racer secured a total of nine chicken dinners over three weeks. They were followed by FATE Esports, who, through their consistent run, managed to secure the second spot with 449 points and 198 eliminations.

Overall standings of PMPL Arabia S2 League Stage (Image via PMPL Arabia)

The third place in the League Stage was claimed by Rico Infinity team, who managed to secure 392 points and 190 kills in the process, claiming four chicken dinners for themselves. Each participating team was awarded a cash prize of USD 2,500.

Top 16 teams have qualified for the PMPL Arabia S2 Grand Finals (Image via PMPL Arabia)

The top 16 teams among the 20 competing teams qualified for the PMPL: Arabia Finals S2. The Finals will be a three-day affair starting from the 30th of September 2021. The teams will be battling for a prize pool of USD 55,000 and six allocations in the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship.

Bottom 4 teams standings of PMPL Arabia League Stage (Image via PMPL Arabia)

Galaxy Racer, previously playing under the banner of Gunz Esports, was the winner of PMPL: Arabia S1: Finals. The team would like to emulate the same performance as this team as well. Winning the League Stage will give the much-needed confidence to perform in the finals as well.

Qualified teams for PMPL Arabia Finals Season 2

1) Galaxy Racer

2) FATE Esports

3) Rico Infinity Team

4) Twisted Minds

5) Kurd Squad

6) i-Kurd Triple E-Sport

7) Falcons Esports

8) Cryptics

9) Lusail Esports

10) NASR Esports

11) Real Tiger9

12) Sudor Esports

13) Kurd12 Esports

14) Yalla Esports

15) Triple Vibes

16) Abiah Esports

Eliminated teams from PMPL: Arabia 2021

Unfortunately, the bottom four teams were eliminated from the competition. These teams would look to analyze what went wrong and rectify the mistakes and come back in a dominant fashion in the next split.

1) RAAD Esports

2) Scytes Esports

Also Read

3) Revolution

4) Road to Glory

Edited by Yasho Amonkar