GXR Esports reveals new rosters for PUBG Mobile and BGMI

The Fall Split of the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile esports is about to start. With many tournaments lined up, organizations worldwide are gearing up for the action and are trying to find the perfect combinations for their respective teams.

They are experimenting by picking up and dropping players from their rosters with the objective of finding their best four before the start of official tournaments.

The latest roster announcement comes from Galaxy Racer Esports. The UAE-based organization today announced both their BGMI and PUBG Mobile rosters via a press release.

For the latter, the company signed the roster previously under GUNZ Esports, who won the PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals.

Please welcome our ME PUBG Mobile Roster!



💫 Mohammed “Hamody” Qassim

💫 Maad Ali “HixYE” Ashkar

💫 Reshar “FREAK” Dawid

💫 Muslim Ahmed “Lord” Jawad

💫 Raouf “RAOUF” Abdellah



Competing in the upcoming @EsportsPUBGM #PMPL Arabia. Best of luck boys! #GXRWIN pic.twitter.com/7CKl2nee8i — Galaxy Racer (@GalaxyRacerDxb) August 2, 2021

Galaxy Racer PUBG Mobile roster

RAOUF (Raouf Abdellah) HixYE ( Maad Ali Akshar) FREAK (Reshar Dawid) LORD (Muslim Ahmed Jawad) Hamody (Mohammed Qasim)

This lineup has been performing exceptionally well in the Middle East and EMEA regions. The team started their 2021 spring season with a bang, winning the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia. While competing in the PMPL Season 1 Arabia, they comprehensively secured both the League Stage and the Finals.

The team also competed in the PMPL: EMEA Championship, where they also performed well, notching a second-place finish. The team also represented Iraq in the recently concluded PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West, where they managed a ninth-place finish.

Overall, the roster looks quite deadly, and GXR will look to dominate the middle-eastern region with these players.

Galaxy Racer Esports also announced the shifting of the original PUBG Mobile lineup to Battlegrounds Mobile India, where the team will play India-exclusive tournaments in the future. The BGMI roster, too, looks stacked with some of the best players from India.

Galaxy Racer BGMI roster

Owais (Mohammed Owais Lakhani) MaxKasH (Aakash Anandani) Ultron (Hemanth Sethi) MJ (Harshit Mahajan) RoXX (Yogesh Yadav)

This roster competed under the banner of GXR in the PMPL: Arabia Season 1. The team had an average performance in the tournament, finishing 12th during the League Stage and 8th during the Finals.

With the shift of the roster to the Indian region, they will look to turn their fortunes around in upcoming events and perform to their fullest potential.

It will be intriguing to see how these two rosters perform in the upcoming events. Fans of GXR will be expecting a lot from both teams.

Edited by Ravi Iyer