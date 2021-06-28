PUBG Mobile: Natus Vincere crowned champions of the PMPL EMEA Championship Season 1

The fourth and final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship came to an end today. After an exciting day of action featuring the top teams from the EMEA region, fan favorites NAVI aka Natus Vincere emphatically claimed the championship with 6 chicken dinners.

The team secured a total of 301 points with 144 frags. They were awarded the winner's prize of $40,000. GUNZ Esport emerged as the runners ups in the championship also performing exceptionally well and securing 253 points and 100 kills. They received the second-place prize of $28,000. The third place in the tournament went to Team 1218 with 247 points and 105 kills. The team claimed the third-place prize of $18,000.

Knowme was the MVP of PMPL EMEA Championship season 1

Knowme was awarded the MVP of the competition. He played exceptionally well for his team, dealing 404 average damage. He was awarded the MVP prize of $2000.

PMPL EMEA Championship season 1 overall standings:-

The final day started with the first match being played on map Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by NASR Esports with 13 kills. Following them in second place was Futbolist with five kills. The third place in this match was secured by Gunz Esports with seven kills.

The second match of the day, played on Miramar, was secured by Konina Power with 12 frags. Gunz Esport finished second in this match with three kills while Team 1218 secured third place with nine frags.

The third and fourth matches of the day, played on Sanhok and Erangel, were both won by Gunz Esport with 12 and six kills. The team dominated the lobby in these two games and climbed to second place in the overall leaderboards with two matches to go.

The fifth match of the day was played on Miramar and was won by Conqueror EU with 5 kills. Team Destiny secured second spot with nine kills while Gunz Esport stood in third spot with eight kills.

The sixth and final match of the PMPL EMEA Championship s1 was played on Erangel. Team 1218 ended up winning the match, securing 11 eliminations. Following them in second place was World of Wonders with six kills to their name. The third place in this match was claimed by Konina Power with four kills.

