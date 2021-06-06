PUBG Mobile: Gunz Esports crowned PMPL Season 1 Arabia League stage champions 

The final day of the third super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia Season 1 2021 League Stage came to an end today. The day marked the completion of the league stage of the event.

At the end of the day; Gunz Esports emerged at the top of the leaderboard and won the League Stage with 549 points and 255 kills. The team secured 9 chicken dinners in the League Stage

Following them in second place was Rico Infinity Team with 391 points and 205 kills. Alpha Legends claimed third place with 389 points and 210 kills.

The top 16 teams also qualified for the finals of the tournament, which are scheduled to start on 10th June 2021.

Fan-favorite team Galaxy Racer played well on the final day and gained 43 points. The team ended their league campaign with 247 points and 128 kills, finishing in the 12th spot.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia League stage overall standings

The final day of the League Stage started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Yalla Esports, who added 10 kills to their tally. Gunz Esport finished second in this match with 6 kills to their name, followed by Falcons Esports in third place with six kills as well.

The second and third matches, played on maps Miramar and Sanhok, were won by Gunz Esport and NASR Esports with 15 and five kills to their name respectively.

The fourth match of the day was played on Miramar. Falcon Esports secured the victory in this match with 11 kills. Galaxy Racer performed well in this match too, finishing in second place with six kills. NASR Esports claimed the third spot in this match with three kills to their name.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by RTG Esports with eight kills. Alpha Legends secured second spot in this match, eliminating nine players in the process. Galaxy Racer finished third with 10 kills to their tally in this match.

It will be interesting to see which of the qualified teams will perform well enough in the finals.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod