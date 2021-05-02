PUBG Mobile: Gunz Esports crowned PMSC Arabia 2021 champions

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia (PMSC) 2021 came to an end today. After a gripping battle between the 16 teams of the region, Gunz Esports was crowned as the ultimate champions. They finished the points table with 80 kills and 191 points. RTG Esports secured second place with 74 kills and 162 points, while Rico Infinity Team finished in third with 124 points.
Galaxy Racer had an appalling tournament, finishing in 13th place with just 60 points. GXR PMSC lineup consists of two players from the Esports division (Owais and MJ) and two content creators (Boombastic and Dhay).
The PMSC Arabia 2021 is a three-day Ramadan Special tournament for the Arab region. The event featured 16 teams from the Middle East that fought for the title and a massive prize pool of $100k.
PMSC Arabia 2021 Day 3 overall standings
The first match of the day was played on Erangel and was won by RTG Esports with 10 frags, followed by Rico Infinity and Team Kout with two kills each. Galaxy Racer was eliminated from the 15th spot.
Falcon Esports claimed the second match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with six frags. iKurd Esports was second with seven kills, while Galaxy Racer was eliminated in 13th place.
Gunz Esports emerged victorious in the third match on the desert map of Miramar, with 11 kills, followed by Team Kout with four frags. Galaxy Racer secured fourth place with one frag.
The fourth and final match played on Erangel was again clinched by Gunz Esports with 11 frags, followed by Galaxy Racer with five kills.
PMSC Arabia 2021 Prize Pool Distribution and Ranking
Winners: $35,000 - Gunz Esports
Runner Up: $20,000 - RTG Esports
3rd Place: $10,000 - Rico Infinity Team
4th Place: $5,000 - Yalla Esports
5th Place: $4,000 - Falcons Esports
6th Place: $3,500 - Team Kout
7th Place: $3,000 - Zombies Esports
8th Place: $2,600 - IKurd Esports
9th Place: $2,500 - Alpha Legends
10th Place: $2,200 - Sudor Esports
11th Place: $2,100 - Arab GSG
12th Place: $2,000 - Nasr Esports
13th Place: $1,800 - Galaxy Racer
14th Place: $1,600 - The Snipers
15th Place: $1,500 - Fate Esports
16th Place: $1,200 - RAAD
MVP: $2,000 - Gunz Esports Freak