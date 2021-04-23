Galaxy Racer Esports to participate in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia; prize pool of $100k up for grabs

PUBG Mobile has announced the 2021 edition of the Star Challenge, coined as the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021. Sixteen invited teams from the Arab region will battle it out for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool.

The tournament is scheduled from April 29th to May 1st and will boast a purse of $100,000 (around ₹75 Lakhs). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic's travel restrictions, the tournament will be an online affair and will only be played in the TPP mode.

Invited teams for the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021

Galaxy Racer Rico Infinity Team Nasr Esports Zombies Esports Arab GSG Yalla Esports Frag Gunz Esports Road to Glory Fate Esports Alpha Legends Sudor Esports Raad Esports Falcons Esports iKurd Esports Team Kout The Snipers

A few days back, Galaxy Racer, a UAE-based organization, signed ex-Fnatic stars Owais and Maxkash. The former is one of the most successful PUBG Mobile players and has won three major trophies.

Galaxy Racer entered PUBG Mobile in mid-2020 by signing PMPL South Asia S1 champion Celtz. In September 2020, after the game was banned in India (due to security reasons), they merged their PUBG Mobile team with SynerGE. Indian fans would be stoked to see how Galaxy Racers perform in this tournament.

The Star Challenge is a top-tier PUBG Mobile tournament where the top teams from the region compete for the crown and vast prize money.

The 2020 edition was won by Moroccon team Gunz Esports. Rico Infinity secured second place while Frag Machines grabbed the third spot.

However, in the 2019 edition, the format was slightly different.

The top 16 teams from the MENA region battled against the top 16 teams from around the world. Team Unique from the CIS region was crowned as the champion that year.