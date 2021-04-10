Former Fnatic PUBG Mobile star Owais and Maxkash join Galaxy Racer Esports

In a new and surprising development, the UAE-based organization Galaxy Racer announced their new PUBG Mobile roster featuring ex-Fnatic stars Owais and MaxKash.

The announcement, which came through their social media pages, read:

Full roster of Galaxy Racer Esports

GXR Owais- Mohammed Owais Lakhani

GXR Ultron- Hemanth Sethi

GXR Roxx- Yogesh Yadav

GXR Maxkash- Akash Anandani

GXR MJ- Harshit Mahajan

The team looks quite strong, with Owais being one of the most successful and seasoned in-game leaders in PUBG Mobile Esports. He started his journey by winning two consecutive tournaments: the PMIS 2019 and PMCO Spring Split 2019 with Team Soul.

Later, he was signed by Fnatic in 2019 and won PMAS 2019 to secure the second rank in PMIS 2020 and ESL India along with Maxkash, who will also join GXR.

The lineup also includes Roxx Ultron and MJ, who were a part of Team Celtz. Team Celtz won the PMPL: South Asia Season 1 Finals. All in all, the team looks stacked on paper

Although access to PUBG Mobile has been blocked in India, esports players of the title have been patiently awaiting the re-release of the game while still practising their skills to stay in touch with the meta.

It is also rumored that Galaxy Racer, along with TSM India, will compete in the upcoming PMPL: Arabia starting May 18th 2021. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this development.

About Galaxy Racer Esports

Galaxy Racer Esports is a Dubai-based Esports organization and also one of the fastest-growing outfits. They have a total of 10 rosters boasting professionals from 22 countries.

They have a presence in different gaming titles such as CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rocket League, and Fortnite, Free Fire.

Galaxy Racer Esports is also the youngest organization to get featured on CNN. The organization is well-known for organizing Dubai's Girl Gamers Festival, which currently has over 45 Esports athletes.

They stepped into India by acquiring PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia finals winner, Team Celtz. In September 2020, they merged their PUBG Mobile team with another successful team named SynerGE.

In January 2021, they forayed in Free Fire by acquiring a lineup that was recently crowned as Free Fire India Champions and will compete in the Free Fire World Series on May 29th.

With Galaxy Racer announcing its team, it will be interesting to see how the roster performs going forward.