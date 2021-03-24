Fnatic India officially releases its PUBG Mobile roster

In a surprising turn of events Fnatic India today released their PUBG Mobile roster. However, negating all the speculation and gossip about Fnatic's shutdown in India, the organization said that they would continue to work to expand their presence in the country through new partnerships and titles.

Fnatic also revealed that although the ban on PUBG Mobile in the country was surely a bump for them, Fnatic India will be a huge part of the organization's future through the comeback of PUBG Mobile or through some other gaming title.

Fnatic India releases PUBG roster, but is looking to expand

The organization informed about this development through a dedicated post on their social media platforms. The post read:

The current Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster includes some of India's most skilled and decorated players who are:

1.) Owais (Mohammad Owais Lakhani)

2.) MaxKash (Akash Anandani)

3.) Franky ( Gaurav Rawat )

4.) Ash (Ashish Bhatnagar)

5.) TheDUDE (Ayushman Chauhan)

6.) Paritosh (Paritosh Sharma)

Along with these players, the team also included former PUBG player Aurum, who worked as a coach for the lineup.

Speaking on the development, Victor Bengtsson from Fnatic said:

"First of all, I'd like to thank everyone who has supported fnatic india team while competing in PUBGM. The last month's since the ban has been a strange time but I believe we have done everything we could.PUBGM India remains one of the most exciting projects I've ever worked on. The fans, the tournaments, and the players.

What the team accomplished in PMAS, PEC, and eventually the consistency we saw before the game was banned is to this day amazing. Right now we have to pause some aspects of this project in order to prepare for a potential game launch. I can't wait to see us fight for Bootcamp on Sanhok again!"

Fnatic initially entered India in October 2019 with PUBG Mobile by signing the Xspark lineup which included players ScoutOP, Owais, Ronak, Paritosh, and InYourDream. With the passage of several tournaments, the lineup was tweaked a few times with the biggest changes being the exit of ScoutOP and Ronak.

The roster had a decent amount of success in India with their biggest achievement being the championship win in PUBG Mobile All-Stars (PMAS)- 2019. Along with this, the roster also secured second-place finishes in ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 and PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

With the comeback of PUBG Mobile India still uncertain, it would be intriguing to see the players' strategy going forward. While the players have been working hard and patiently waiting for PUBG Mobile's return to the country, it would also be interesting to see how soon KRAFTON will be able to re-launch the game in India.

