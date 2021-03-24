PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (March 24th): Free outfit, crate coupon, BP, and more

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are usually released by developers on special occasions and provide players with exclusive rewards.
The game marked its third anniversary on March 21, for which a party was organized. Celebrations are currently underway in-game through various events. A new set of redeem codes have been released to commemorate the occasion.
This article provides players with the latest PUBG Mobile redeem code that offers various rewards, including new in-game singles, outfits, classic crate coupons, and more.
PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (March 24th)
LOVEPUBGMOBILE: Classic crate coupon and 1000 BP
ALESSOPUBGM: Alesso - Going Dumb (60d)
GETTHEAIRDROP: Classic crate coupon
ALWAYSAND4EVER: Neon Punk Sweats (Blue) (15d)
LUVPUBGMOBILE: Khelte JA - Asim Azar (60d)
Players need to use these codes as soon as possible since they have a specific usage limit, after which they are exhausted. Once expired, players will not be able to use them and will face the following error:
"Redemption Limit Reached"
Using redeem codes in PUBG Mobile
It is straightforward to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile. Players can follow the steps below:
Step 1: It is essential to emphasize that the redeem codes in PUBG Mobile can be used from the official Redemption Center. The link has been provided below:
Website: Click here
Step 2: Next, users have to enter their PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code in the specified text field.
Step 3: After filling in all the particulars, press the redeem button. A pop-up will appear, prompting confirmation of the details.
Step 4: Rewards will be received soon and can be obtained from the mail section.
