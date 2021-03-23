How to update PUBG Mobile KR to 1.3 version: Step-by-step guide and download link for global users

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is one of the most popular versions of PUBG Mobile. It is published by Krafton Inc and was made for players in Korea and Japan.

Players from these regions can download the latest update of PUBG Mobile KR from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They can also download the update via the TapTap application.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 version via TapTap.

Updating PUBG Mobile KR to 1.3 version

Note: The size of the game on TapTap is around 666 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will vary based on the kind of pack that a player chooses. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR via TapTap:

Step 1: First, players have to visit the official TapTap website and download the app. They can click on the link given below to visit the website:

TapTap website: Click here

Step 2: Players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if not done previously. They should then locate and install TapTap on their device.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, they can open TapTap and search for ‘PUBG Mobile KR’ using the search option.

Step 4: Several results will appear on the screen. Players must select the most relevant result and click on the ‘Download’ button.

If players have an older version of PUBG Mobile KR installed on their device, they will see an ‘Update’ button instead. They can click on that to update the game.

