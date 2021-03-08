PUBG Mobile 1.3 update full patch notes: New Cheer Park theme, Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle, Motor Gliders, map improvements, and more

PUBG Mobile 1.3 is just around the corner, and the developers of the game have released the full patch notes for the highly anticipated update.

The update will bring new game modes, firearms, vehicles and many other features to PUBG Mobile.

Players will be able to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile from March 9, 2021. They will receive the following rewards for updating the game between March 9 and March 14 (UTC+0):

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

This article provides players with the full patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update full patch notes

Here are the full patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:

New Mode and Experience

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Hundred Rhythms has arrived in Erangel. Get the party started at the electronic music festival. The Music Armband grants 3 special skills:

Guardian Armband

Music Barrier

Music Conversion

Pop Metal

Recon Armband

Sonic Scan

Encore

Sound Burst

Camouflage Armband

Stealth

Surveillance

Breathing Easy

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Clowns have arrived at the Anniversary Celebration Square and are graffitiing all over the place.

Strategic Items

Players can collect Clown Tokens and exchange them for the following strategic items in the Clown Shop Vehicle: Information about the next Playzone, the next airdrop, and the density of enemies in the entire map.

Music Graffiti Wall

A Music Graffiti Wall will appear next to the Graffiti Square at Spawn Island in Classic Mode Erangel.

Each square represents different notes of the same melody.

Metro Royale: Uncover (Available from March 9)

The Newest Chapter

New rewards will be available in the newest chapter.

Extra elite enemies will suddenly appear on the battlegrounds.

Removed the Metro Exodus monsters and Tikhar Rifle, made enemies smarter and made equipment balancing adjustments.

Other Map Improvements

After the version update, Power Armor mode will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (UTC +0).

New firearms and vehicles

Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

The Mosin-Nagant is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle that is as powerful as the Kar98K.

The Mosin-Nagant will spawn on Erangel and Vikendi, replacing some of the Kar98K rifles.

Vehicle - Motor Glider

Motor Gliders can now be found in Erangel and Miramar. They will spawn randomly on these two maps.

The Motor Glider is a 2-person vehicle that consists of a front seat for the pilot and a back seat where a passenger can shoot from.

Game performance and other improvements

Basic Performance Improvements

Improved the in-battle terrain rendering logic for low-end devices to reduce rendering loss.

Improved the in-battle selection of terrain-blocking objects for low-end devices to reduce rendering loss when the camera moves.

Resolved an issue that caused the game to crash when MSAA and HDR were both enabled on a device using iOS 14.3.

Improved the deletion of infrequently-used local resources to free up more space.

Security Improvements

Improved Video Review conversion process's accuracy and display of ballistics and vehicles to make it easier for users to make judgments.

Added several machine learning algorithms to identify and filter suspicious behavior in the game.

Continued to strengthen the game's defense against DDoS attacks and expand the coverage of defense measures to ensure secure and stable game operations.

Basic Experience Improvements

Quick Sensitivity Adjustment: Players are now able to open a UI option to quickly adjust sensitivity in the Training Grounds.

Hide Helmets in Matches: In Lobby Inventory display settings, we added a feature to allow players to hide helmets in matches.

Graphics Rendering Improvements: Resolved a rendering bug that caused the terrain in the distance to float in the air when a scope was used

Other System Improvements

New Achievements

New Rhythm Hero Achievement: Play Hundred Rhythms in Erangel.

New Mythic Fashion VI: Collect 200 Mythic Outfits.

Message Manager feature

Players can use the message manager to view system messages clearly at one glance or to conveniently go to the corresponding system message page to handle notifications.

PUBG MOBILE MUSIC

Added the entrance to this feature in the player Space.

Players can use this feature to listen to songs and set the background music for their Space.

Gifting in Space Improvements

Certain restrictions are imposed on giving some gifts in Space to prevent this feature from being abused to boost Popularity.

Other New Season Content

Royale Pass Season 18: HUNDRED RHYTHMS (From March 17)

There will be a 3rd Anniversary music theme screen and rewards. Players can choose rank rewards twice as they progress in the Royale Pass.

An adventure event will start with the music. Adventure Vouchers have been added to the free rank rewards, and players can use them to redeem 1 of 2 sets twice on the event page.

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

The square where players spawn on Cheer Park is now a DJ electronic music square with a DJ stage, a music arcade machine, and a techno launcher

Melee Weapon Display Feature

Players can now choose to simultaneously display a firearm and a melee weapon in the Lobby.

All firearms and melee weapons owned by players on Spawn Island will be removed when they board the plane.

All-Talent Championship

The All-Talent Championship is divided into three stages: Weekly Matches, Semi-Finals, and the Final Round. Weekly Matches are played from week 1 to week 4. The Semi-Finals are played in week 3 and week 5. The Final Round is held in week 6.

Players can read the complete rules of the All-Talent Championship and the patch notes for PUBG Mobile 1.3 update by clicking on the link below:

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update patch notes: Click here.

