PUBG Mobile 1.3 update early patch notes: New sniper rifle, vehicle, and more

The massive success of PUBG Mobile can largely be credited to its developers, who periodically add new features to the game via updates.

PUBG Mobile's 1.2 update was rolled out back in January, and players were able to try out all the new additions, including the Runic Power game mode.

After the immense success of the 1.2 update, fans are now looking forward to the arrival of the 1.3 update.

This article takes a look at some of the early patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update early patch notes

In a Twitter post, PUBG Mobile revealed some of the new features that are set to arrive with its 1.3 update. The post reads:

Advertisement

"Get excited players. Our 1.3 Patch Update includes our 3rd Anniversary Music Festival, Hundred Rhythms gameplay mode, and sick new equipment."

💥 Get excited players 🤩🎶 Our 1️⃣.3️⃣ Patch Update includes our 3️⃣rd Anniversary Music Festival 🎼🤘, Hundred Rhythms gameplay mode 🎵📼, and sick new equipment 🔫🛬 #newupdate #whitepaper #patchnote #hundredrhythm



Learn more about the update at 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/81IcU3WOQk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 8, 2021

Players will find the following new features in PUBG Mobile with the new update:

New Game Mode: Hundred Rhythms

New Sniper Rifle: Mosin Nagant

New Vehicle: Motor Glider

Expected release date of PUBG Mobile 1.3 update and more

PUBG Mobile's 1.3 update is expected to be released on March 9, i.e., tomorrow. The servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and players will be able to enjoy the game as soon as they update it.

The older version of PUBG Mobile will not support matchmaking with players who have the newer version of the game. Hence, players are advised to update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile as soon as possible.

Advertisement

End date of the Royale Pass

The Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile will conclude on March 15, and the RP section will get locked for around 24 hours. In this time, players will not be able to claim any rewards.

The new Royale Pass will begin on March 17. Players can check out the video below to learn more about the expected rewards of the Royale Pass:

Also Read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,573,454 accounts this week