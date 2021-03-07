PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have led to the tremendous growth of Esports culture globally, and both parallel each other with great gameplay and graphics quality.

These games have specific minimum hardware requirements and different device configuration settings. This article discusses the gameplay and graphical specs of these two to see which game is best for low-end 2 GB RAM phones.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Both these games are at par and have almost the same device requirements, so this article will now compare COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile based on their graphics and gameplay criteria.

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have 100 players landing on an arena and battling each other, having the same core – Battle Royale – where players face challenges to prevail as the last man standing.

The overall match time for both titles is 30 minutes. There is no variation between these two titles' gameplay mechanics, with the main distinction being that COD Mobile is much quicker and faster-paced than PUBG Mobile.

Graphics

Both of these titles have outstanding visual optimization. PUBG Mobile is comprehensive, realistic, and has incredible map details, while COD Mobile has a vibrant color scheme and high-resolution frames. The latter is much faster and more geared towards arcade-style gameplay.

These games deliver an enormous 60 FPS frame rate support for mid-range phones with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. However, the frame rate quality drops for 2 GB RAM devices.

PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which is better?

Though both of these titles' minimum system requirements are 2 GB RAM, none of them can run smoothly on low-end devices. These titles are heavy and bulky and may result in heavy lag and choppy frame rates with a longer gameplay duration.

COD Mobile can have at least a decent run time on 2GB RAM phones without lagging. PUBG Mobile will significantly reduce frame rates and continuous jitteriness that might affect the player's gameplay on the same device.