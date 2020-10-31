PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones?

Since its release last October, COD Mobile has bagged over 250 million downloads worldwide, and it's almost like it has become the de facto rival to PUBG Mobile in the battle royale genre. Both share the same core of BR play, but the maps, modes, duration, intensity, and action during matches vary.

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile give 60 FPS specs with high-quality gameplay graphics. However, with great graphics comes great mobile device requirements. Hence, let us discuss whether which title has the least system requirements for low-end smartphones.

PUBG Mobile: Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2 or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.

COD Mobile: Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

For iOS

COD Mobile is compatible on iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or higher.

PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile, which game is more compatible with low-end smartphones?

PUBG Mobile (top) and COD Mobile UIs (Image Credits: Reddit )

If a player picks up a budget phone every few years, chances are PUBG Mobile will be the best bet for the smoothest shooter experience between the two titles. PUBG Mobile was designed to run in countries where high-end devices are sparse, and PUBG Mobile Lite came along to lower those system specs even further.

Most flagship and mid-range Android or iOS smartphones can efficiently run PUBG Mobile.

On the other hand, COD Mobile's specs demand at least an Android device equipped with 3 GB of RAM and the latest processor chip. It can still run pretty well on low and mid-range devices but will not be the most fluid experience at around 30 FPS.

Any phone with a system spec above 4 GB RAM and a Snapdragon 725 chip can smoothly run COD Mobile with a 60 FPS cap.

Conlusion

Both titles are not the right choices to run on low-end smartphones, as at even their lowest graphics settings, these games will be quite laggy and jittery, and players will experience huge frame drop rates.

And if we do talk of mid-range smartphones with better graphics quality and in-game details, COD Mobile may offer a better gameplay experience to players than PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another while regarding their system requirements for low-end devices.