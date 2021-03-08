PUBG Mobile 1.3 update expected release date

PUBG Mobile's 1.2 update was a colossal success and was received positively by players across the world.

The developers of the game are now gearing up for the next iteration - the 1.3 update. As seen in the beta version, the update is expected to bring the Karakin map and numerous other features to the popular battle royale title.

This article takes a look at the expected release date and time of the upcoming PUBG Mobile update.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

What is the expected release date for the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update?

PUBG Mobile's next update is likely to hit the servers on March 9. The game's servers will not be taken down for maintenance. Players will directly be able to access PUBG Mobile after they update it on their device.

Some of the new features that are set to be added to the game are as follows:

CLASSIC theme mode - Hundred Rhythms

- Hundred Rhythms New firearm - Mosin Nagant

- Mosin Nagant New vehicle - Motor Glider

Advertisement

Players are advised to update PUBG Mobile as soon as the 1.3 update arrives. The older version will not support matchmaking with players who have the newer version.

There will be two different paid variants of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass will also end on March 15, and the RP section will get locked. The next Royale Pass will commence on March 17.

There will be two different paid variants of the Royale Pass. Players will be able to purchase them for 600 and 1800 UC.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,573,454 accounts this week