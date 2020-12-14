List of all game modes in PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite global versions

The battle royale genre has recently risen to prominence on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile and its cousin, PUBG Mobile Lite, are two of the most played battle royale titles. Both games have amassed massive player bases and have an incredibly high number of active users.
Both these mega-popular titles have various game modes for players. Since both are developed by Tencent Games, most of the game modes are similar. However, the original variant has many more such match types, as PUBG Mobile Lite was designed primarily for gamers with low-end smartphones.
This article lists all the game modes available in both games' global versions.
Detailing all game modes in PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite's global versions
#1 - PUBG Mobile Lite
The lighter variant, PUBG Mobile Lite, has two main game modes: the Battle Royale mode and the Arcade mode. Both are divided into different maps and modes:
A) Battle Royale
Maps:
- Varenga
- Golden Woods
B) Arcade
Game modes:
- Assault: The Ruins
- TDM WareHouse
- Payload
- Survive Till Dawn: Zombie Mode
- War-RPG
- War
#2 - PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile has a lot more variations in the game modes and the subdivisions of these modes. It also offers a more immersive gaming experience to the players overall.
Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi
- Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War
- EvoGround: Payload 2.0
- Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault
PUBG Mobile is bigger in size, at 1.8 GB, and requires a lot of space on the phone. PUBG Mobile Lite is approximately 80 MB to 1 GB in size and requires lesser memory on a user's device.
PUBG Mobile has much better graphics quality as well. The smaller version is designed to run smoothly on devices with 1 GB or 2 GB RAM. In PUBG Mobile, players can select up to HDR or Ultra HD graphics, which provides a surreal experience.
Hence, the maps and modes of the lighter variants are bound to be lesser than the original one, as specified above.
Published 14 Dec 2020, 15:22 IST