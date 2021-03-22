PUBG Mobile reveals official release date of Karakin map

Several new features are brought into PUBG Mobile by the developers to provide players with an exhilarating experience. Earlier this month, the 1.3 update came out, and numerous aspects were released, including the Hundred Rhythms game mode and the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle.

The developers recently posted a video on social media, revealing the release date of the upcoming Karakin map in the game. This article looks at the same.

PUBG Mobile reveals the official release date of the Karakin map

PUBG Mobile's social media post stated the following:

"Nope, it's not a mirage - that's a chicken dinner in the desert. Get ready parachute into the brand new map Karakin on 4/7! Karakin will replace Vikendi, so play it before it's gone!"

As stated in the post, the Karakin map is all set to be made available for players on April 7th and would replace the Vikendi map.

Players can check out the official announcement video below:

The highly-anticipated arena was previously available in the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version. In the beta, this arena featured several dynamic aspects, including a Demolition Zone, a Sticky Bomb, Thin Wall Bullet Penetration, and a new firearm called 'Panzerfaust.'

The official patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta stated the following about Karakin:

Karakin stretches 2 square kilometers and is dry, open, and filled with rocks. On Karakin, every moment will challenge you.

It is a small and thrilling map with a maximum of 64 players in each match.

Gamers will experience long-ranged rifle battles in the mountains, city battles that require strategy, and tension-filled battles under the new mechanic, Demolition Zone, which is designed to cause random damage to buildings so that it makes players come out and battle.

Fans are over the moon with the announcement and are incredibly excited to try out the 2x2 Battle Royale map in PUBG Mobile. It is now only a matter of a few weeks, with the map soon getting added to the renowned title.

