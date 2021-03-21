PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update for Season 18 (global version): APK+OBB download link for global Android users

There has been a gradual influx in PUBG Mobile’s popularity with periodic updates and new features. On March 9th, the 1.3 version of the game was rolled out for users globally.

Several exciting aspects have made their way into the Battle Royale title, including the Hundred Rhythms game mode and the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle. Gamers can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update from the APK file present on the game’s official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update on Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update for Season 18 (global version)

To download the game's latest iteration, players do not require the OBB file, and the APK file will suffice.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

They can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using the APK file:

Step 1: Users have to download the APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: They have to locate and install the APK file of PUBG Mobile on their devices. However, they have to remember to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, gamers can open the game. Next, they have to select from either of the resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the in-game patches, they can log in to their PUBG Mobile accounts and enjoy all the new features.

In case users encounter a parsing error, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps above.

Note: The APK file size is 943 MB, and that of the resource pack depends on the option that the players choose. Therefore, users have to ensure that they have sufficient space on their devices.

