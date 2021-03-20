How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version on Android devices: Download link and guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is one of the most popular region-specific versions of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile KR has a wider variety of cosmetic items compared to the global version of the game. It also has a unique in-game currency called Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to purchase crates.

The latest PUBG Mobile KR update was released earlier this month, bringing several new features to the game.

Players from Korea can directly download the PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update from the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, players from other regions can download the game using the TapTap application.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR on Android devices.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version on Android devices

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update is around 666 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the option that the player selects. Users have to make sure that they have enough space available on their device before downloading the update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update using TapTap:

Step 1: Players should visit the official TapTap website and download the application. The link to the website is given below:

TapTap website: Click here

Step 2: They must then locate and install the app. Players must remember to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 3: After the installation is done, they can open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile KR using the search bar.

Step 4: Numerous results will pop up. Players have to choose the most relevant one and tap on the ‘Download’ button. (If players have an older version of PUBG Mobile KR available, they will find an ‘Update’ button instead.)

The download process for the game will soon begin.

