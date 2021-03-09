PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 5 best features from the latest global version update

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update is finally out, bringing in a host of new features for players to enjoy. The new features that have arrived in the game include a new game mode, vehicle, weapon, and more.

Players can update PUBG Mobile on their devices to check out all the new additions. This article lists the five best features from the latest global version update of the famous battle royale title.

5 best features in PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

#1 Hundred Rhythms

The Hundred Rhythms game mode has been added to PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Hundred Rhythms game mode is one of the biggest additions to PUBG Mobile and will be available from March 9. In this mode, the Music Armband grants three special skills that have three different abilities each:

Guardian Armband

Music Barrier

Music Conversion

Pop Metal

Recon Armband

Sonic Scan

Encore

Sound Burst

Camouflage Armband

Stealth

Surveillance

Breathing Easy

#2 Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

The Mosin-Nagant will only be available on the Erangel and Vikendi maps (Image via wallpaperaccess.com)

The Mosin-Nagant is a sniper rifle that has made its way into PUBG Mobile with the latest patch. The bolt-action sniper uses 7.62mm ammunition and will only be available on the Erangel and Vikendi maps. The weapon will be replacing some of the Kar98K rifles on the specified maps.

The Mosin-Nagant will be as powerful as the Kar98K and will have less damage drop-off. The weapon will also be able to knock out an unarmored opponent with a single shot.

#3 Security Improvements

Various improvements have been made to the security in PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile's developers enhance the security of the game in almost every update. Numerous improvements have been made with this update as well.

Some improvements have been made to the ‘Video Review’ function. The number of manual review team members has also been increased.

#4 New vehicle

The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A new vehicle called the Motor Glider has been added to PUBG Mobile. It was previously available in the 1.3 beta version of the game. The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle that features one front seat for the pilot and a back seat for the passenger.

Motor Gliders will be present on the Erangel and Miramar maps. They will spawn randomly across these two maps.

#5 New cheer-pack theme

💥 Get excited players 🤩🎶 Our 1️⃣.3️⃣ Patch Update includes our 3️⃣rd Anniversary Music Festival 🎼🤘, Hundred Rhythms gameplay mode 🎵📼, and sick new equipment 🔫🛬 #newupdate #whitepaper #patchnote #hundredrhythm



Learn more about the update at 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/81IcU3WOQk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 8, 2021

The theme of the cheer pack has been transformed to mark the third anniversary of PUBG Mobile. The patch notes of the 1.3 update state the following in this regard:

The square where players spawn on Cheer Park is now a DJ electronic music square with a DJ stage, a music arcade machine, and a techno launcher. After the Anniversary Celebration begins, the DJ’s new songs, classic old songs, the PUBG MOBILE theme songs, and the BP electronic music songs will be played randomly.

As stated above, new songs, classic old songs and the theme song of the title will be played randomly after the game’s anniversary celebrations.

Note: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

