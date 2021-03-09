PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Update: Everything we know so far

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update has finally started rolling out and is expected to be available to everyone by 08:00 UTC.

The update will require 640 MB and 1.55 GB of storage space on Android and iOS devices, respectively.

One of the crucial aspects of this update is the introduction of the Hundred Rhythms Mode and the Clowns' Tricks Gameplay.

This article provides players with an overview of the upcoming Hundred Rhythms Mode in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Update

This Hundred Rhythms Mode will be available in PUBG Mobile from March 9, 2021, on the Erangel map. The patch notes describing the mode read:

"Hundred Rhythms arrived in Erangel, get the party started at the electronic music festival. The Music Armband grants three special skills. Choose a skill that suits you, upgrade the skill by collecting scattered cassettes, and dominate the battlefield with the help of your skill. Choose Erangel in the map selection screen to experience this exclusive gameplay mode."

In this mode, players will have to select a skill on the spawn island from the three available options - Guardian Armband, Recon Armband or Camouflage Armband.

Each skill has three abilities – a powerful one that will be available at the start of the match and two passive buffs that require cassettes to be unlocked.

Armband Abilities

The skills and their abilities according to the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update patch notes are as follows:

Guardian Armband:

Music Barrier - When used, this skill activates a device that generates a semi-transparent column-shaped barrier. This barrier reduces the damage taken from bullets.

Music Conversion - This skill activates an interactive feature for the barrier generator. Players can use this feature to disable the barrier and recover the energy of allies within range instead.

Pop Metal - Players and their allies will have decreased reload time when they are inside the barrier.

Recon Armband:

Sonic Scan - Using this skill, the player can throw a scanning device forward to scan and mark enemies.

Encore - Players will recover health after knocking out marked enemies.

Sound Burst - When there are marked enemies, your ammo will carry an electric charge that deals damage over time to enemies hit.

Camouflage Armband:

Stealth - After using this skill, the player's outfit changes to a Ghillie Suit for a brief period of time.

Surveillance - A UI tip will appear on the screen if there are any enemies nearby.

Breathing Easy - If the player hasn't taken any damage yet, they will gradually recover health.

