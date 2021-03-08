New Mosin-Nagant Sniper in PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile offers an extensive collection of firearms and weapons that players can use to eliminate their foes on the battleground. These weapons are divided into categories like Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, SMGs, and more. In the previous update, the developers had introduced a new AR – Famas, which is exclusive to the Livik Map.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update is set to bring in a new addition to the fray - Mosin-Nagant. Some details of the gun have been revealed in the patch notes.

This article provides the players with an overview of the upcoming gun.

Mosin-Nagant Sniper in PUBG Mobile

As stated earlier, Mosin-Nagant is a sniper rifle that will be added to PUBG Mobile with the upcoming patch. The gun is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle that will only be on the Erangel and Vikendi map. It would be replacing some of the Kar98K rifle on these maps.

The new gun will be as powerful as the Kar98K. Also, its bullets will fly faster and will have less damage drop-off. Mosin-Nagant will knock out an unarmored foe in a single shot.

Apart from this, no other details of the gun have been announced, and the players will have to wait for the update that is set to arrive tomorrow, i.e., 9 March, to test the weapon and all other new features introduced with it.

Players will be able to download the update directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They will also receive specific rewards for updating their game between March 9 and March 14 (UTC+0). This includes:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update patch notes

Here are some of the important changes arriving in PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Metro Royale: Uncover (Available from March 9)

Vehicle - Motor Glider

Numerous performances, security, and experience improvements

