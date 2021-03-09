PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: Patch notes, release time, update size, and more

PUBG Mobile developers periodically introduce new features to the game via updates in the hopes of enhancing the player's overall experience.

Fans of the renowned battle royale game are currently awaiting the arrival of the next update. Fortunately for them, their wait is almost over as the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update will hit the servers on March 9, i.e., today.

This article takes a look at the patch notes, release time, update and size of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

Patch notes

Here are some of the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Various performance and system improvements

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Melee Weapon Display Feature

All-Talent Championship

Players can click here to read the patch notes in depth.

Release time

According to a message posted by Error 403, a community team member on the Discord server of PUBG Mobile, the update will be released in the following timings:

App Store by March 9, 03:00 UTC

Google Play by March 9, 09:30 UTC

Other supported platforms by March 9, 08:00 UTC

Update Size

PUBG Mobile's developers revealed the size of the 1.3 update in the patch notes. The update will require 640 MB of storage space on Android devices and 1.55 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

The PUBG Mobile servers will not be taken down for maintenance before the update. Users will be able to play the game directly after updating it.

The older versions of PUBG Mobile will not support matchmaking with players who have the latest version. Hence, players are advised to update the game as soon as possible.

Players will obtain a number of rewards for updating the game between 9 March and 14 March. The rewards are as follows:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

