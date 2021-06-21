PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship 2021: Qualified teams, Schedule, where to watch, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League: Season 1 2021 EMEA Championship will kick off on June 24th (Thursday).
The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) will see 16 top teams compete over four days for the title of ultimate champion.
With a massive prize pool of $150,000, PMPL EMEA will host a total of 24 matches played in the three classic maps.The tournament will be broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports Official YouTube/Facebook/Twitch.
PUBG Mobile Pro League EMEA Championship teams
1) Top five teams from PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia 2021
2) Top three teams from PUBG Mobile Pro League CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) 2021
3) Top three teams from PUBG Mobile Pro League Turkey 2021
4) Top three teams from PUBG Mobile Pro League Western Europe 2021
5) Winner of PUBG Mobile Club Open Africa 2021
EMEA 2020 champion Natus Vincere was directly invited to the tournament as defending champions.
Unfortunately, Galaxy Racer from India didn't qualify for the tournament as they finished in eighth place in the PMPL Arabia finals.
Teams participating in the PUBG Mobile Pro League EMEA Championship:-
1. Natus Vincere (Invited)
2. Gunz Esports (Arabia Champions)
3. Rico Infinity Team (Arabia)
4. Sudor Esports (Arabia)
5. Nasr Esports (Arabia)
6. FATE Esports (Arabia)
7. Team Unique (CIS Champions)
8. 1218 (CIS)
9. Konina Power (CIS)
10. Next Ruya Gaming (Turkey Champions)
11. World of Wonders (Turkey)
12. Futbolist (Turkey)
13. Panda (Western Europe Champions)
14. Destiny (Western Europe)
15. Godsent (Western Europe)
16. Slime4KT (Africa Champions)
It will not be an easy task for CIS teams to replicate their past performance, as Arabia has now improved drastically while in Western Europe and Turkey, new teams like Panda and Next Ruya have gained traction.
We will witness the clash between the Titans (Natus Vincere, Futbolist, and Konina Power) at the tournament, which will definitely turn out to be immensely entertaining.