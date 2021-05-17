PUBG Mobile: Team Unique crowned PMPL Season 1 CIS champions

The final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 1 CIS Grand Finals finished today. In an exciting turn of events, Team Unique showed exemplary gameplay, winning three matches on the day to lay claim to the championship.

In the overall leaderboard of the PMPL S1 CIS finals, Team Unique scored 200 points with 82 kills. Following them was Konina Power, with 85 kills and 195 points, while Team 1218 grabbed third place with 90 kills and 193 points.

Fan-favorite Natus Vincere had an ordinary final day, and they finished in fourth place with 96 eliminations and 181 points. League Stage champions Alliance secured fifth place while Virtus Pro finished in the eighth spot.

The top three teams from the tournament also qualified for the first-ever PUBG Mobile Pro League: EMEA 2021, where NAVI is directly invited as the EMEA League 2020 champions.

The teams who qualified for the PMPL: EMEA 2021 are:

Team Unique

Konina Power

Team 1218

Natus Vincere (Invited)

PMPL Season 1 CIS finals overall standings

PMPL S1 CIS Finals overall standings (top eight)

The tournament's final day started with Team 1218 winning the first match on Erangel with ten kills. NAVI played aggressively to bag 14 frags, while Konina Power got eliminated early but took five frags.

PMPL S1 CIS Finals overall standings (bottom eight)

The second match played on the desert map of Miramar was won by Team Unique with eight eliminations, followed by Team Onyx and Navi with ten and three kills.

Konina Power claimed the third match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok with 15 frags. Clan 13 secured second place in the game while Arcred eliminated nine players to the lobby.

Team Unique emerged victorious in the fourth and fifth matches, played in Miramar, with nine and eight frags, respectively. Arcred claimed 13 eliminations in the fourth match, while Konina Power and Team 1218 took five frags each in the fifth match.

The sixth and final match of the tournament saw once again Konina Power come out on top with seven eliminations. However, KDV Esports topped the match table with a whopping 15 kills.

Frozen was the MVP of the PMPL Finals

Frozenn from Team Unique was awarded the tournament MVP as he sent 34 players to the lobby.