PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 League Stage CIS overall standings

The league stage of the first-ever season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) concluded today, with Alliance emerging as champions.

A total of 20 teams (7 invited and 13 qualified teams from the PMCO Spring 2021 CIS) competed in the league stage, which began on 20th April.

The top sixteen teams from the three-week-long league stage have qualified for the finals, which are scheduled to take place from May 14th to May 16th. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 1 CIS League stage: Overall standings

PMPL League stage CIS overall standings

Each team played a total of 45 matches in the three-week-long league stage.

At the end of the league stage, Alliance sit at the top of the standings with 231 kills and 500 points. Natus Vincere (NAVI) follow them in second place with 231 and 483 points. Meanwhile, Armed Family occupy third place with 410 points.

Qodex punched above their weight to secure fourth place with 386 points. Fan-favorites Konina Power finished in the sixth spot.

PMCO 2021 CIS champions Arcred finished the league stage in seventh place, while Virtus.Pro and Team 1218 secured ninth and tenth place, respectively.

The Feel, XGame and Relax Team did not qualify for the grand finals and were eliminated from the tournament.

Qualified teams for the PMPL S1 CIS Finals

1. Alliance

2. Natus Vincere

3. Armed Family

4. Qodex

5. Good Games

6. Konina Power

7. Arced

8. Team Pain

9. Virtus.Pro

10. Team 1218

11. KDV Esports

12. Team Unique

13. Major Pride

14. Fidanza

15. Clan 13

16. Team Onyx

The top three teams in the PMPL S1 CIS finals will qualify for the PMPL: EMEA League 2021, where they will compete against top teams from Europe and the Middle East region. As the defending champions of the EMEA League, Natus Vincere have been directly invited to the PMPL: EMEA League 2021.