Popular Esports organization Virtus Pro signs new PUBG Mobile roster

PUBG Mobile, one of the most famous and top battle royale titles, crossed one billion downloads worldwide. Mobile gaming titles and their respective Esports ecosystems are getting popular with each passing day.

The increasing popularity of PUBG Mobile has caught the eye of many huge Esports organizations worldwide who are looking to invest in the title's popularity by signing different rosters and content creators.

The latest to join the fray is the popular Russian organization Virtus Pro. The organization already has a roster for PUBG: PC and recently announced its PUBG Mobile team through various social media platforms.

The PUBG Mobile roster is a mix of experienced campaigners and new players.

Virtus Pro PUBG Mobile roster:

1.) Yan "YASHA" Shaban (Captain)

2.) Grigoriy "Lightning" Solomasov

3.) Euheni "BLVCKwhite" Balashou

4.) Egor "ROGE" Sroslov

5.) Matvey "Skillovi4ok" Babushkin (Substitute)

Along with these players, the organization also signed Alexey Pashkaov, aka "Ebjaiko," as its manager.

The roster, which was earlier known as New Era, will now be looking forward to their next major tournament, the PUBG Mobile Pro League: CIS Spring 2021.

Since the tournament starting on April 20, 2021, the team will have sufficient time to prepare and hone their skills ahead of this major event.

With experienced teams such as Natus Vincere, Konina Power, and Team Unique competing in the event, Virtus Pro's road will be challenging.

About Virtus Pro:

Virtus Pro is a popular Russian Esports organization formed in November 2003. The organization currently ownes Esports teams playing games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Rainbow Six Seige.

It would be interesting to see how the team fares at the top stage, with the PUBG Mobile roster being their first venture into mobile Esports.

Based on the results of the tournament #PGIS our players reached the top-10 overall ranking 🍳🐻#GOGOVP pic.twitter.com/THKtWkXY4V — Virtus.pro (@virtuspro) March 29, 2021

It also remains to be seen how the PUBG Mobile roster performs under the weight of such a huge name.

Fans of the organization will be expecting a lot from the team. The roster will have to live up to expectations by making a mark on the global stage.