PUBG Mobile completes 1 billion downloads worldwide

PUBG Mobile, on Sunday, i.e., March 21st, celebrated its 3rd-anniversary party. Three popular world-renowned DJs, Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and R3HAB, each debuted a new track for the game's players.

Players, it's our turn to level up! 😏🏆 PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! 🌎 Stay tuned for an awesome new update 🙌 #pubgm1Billion pic.twitter.com/0XotZfblqM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 22, 2021

PUBG Mobile also announced that the game surpassed one billion downloads globally. The title, released in 2018, was the fourth-most-downloaded game with more than 232 million installs in 2020.

PUBG Mobile was also the highest revenue generator last year, earning more than 2.6 billion USD. Since its inception, the Battle Royale extravaganza has made more than 4 billion USD in player spending.

PUBG Mobile revealed the release date of Karakin map

PUBG Mobile's Karakin map

The host, Spencer, announced that on April 7th, the new map, Karakin, would finally be available to all players. The sixth classic map was so far only available in the beta version.

Karakin is a 2x2 desert map, similar to Miramar but much smaller in size. It will feature a lobby of 64 players with new features like Sticky Bombs and Smuggle Tunnels.

PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs. Kong

Adam Wingard, director of the upcoming movie Godzilla vs. Kong, also wished PUBG Mobile on its third anniversary. He announced a new mode coming to the game, in which players would be part of a memorable encounter with Godzilla and Kong.

A special announcement regarding PUBG Mobile esports was also made. Officials announced a new world-class tournament for the summer, where top teams from around the world would be invited directly to compete for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool.

PUBG Mobile esports schedule announcement

The Pro Leagues of different regions also start from March 23rd, followed by four Regional Finals (South Asia, Americas, South East Asia, and EMEA).

In 2021, the Pro Leagues have been expanded to seven new regions as compared to 2020. The total prize pool of the 2021 esports circuit also saw a 180 percent increase to 14 million USD.