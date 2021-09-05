PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Arabia: Teams, schedule, and more

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia will commence on September 6. Twenty top teams from the Middle East and North Africa region will be divided into four teams of five groups for the league stages.

The league stages will last for three weeks until 27th September, while the finals will take place from 30th September to 2nd October. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 Arabia teams (image via PUBG Mobile)

As in previous PMPLs, the league stages consist of weekdays (qualifications) and Super Weekends. The top 16 teams from the week will battle in super weekends. All points earned during a Super Weekend will be credited towards league standings. Based on points earned during a Super Weekend, the top 16 teams will qualify for the final.

Invited teams for the PMPL Arabia Season 2

1. Rico Infinity Team

2. NASR Esports

3. Falcons Esports

4. iKurd Esports

5. Scytes Esports

6. Sudor Esports

7. Yalla Esports

8. RealTiger9

9. Galaxy Racer

10. Fate Esports

11. RAAD Esports

Qualified teams for the PMPL Arabia S2

1. Triple Vibes (PMCO Egypt Champion)

2. Kurd Squad (PMCO Iraq Champion)

3. Twisted Minds (PMCO Saudi Arabia Champion)

4. Revolution (PMCO UAE Champion)

5. Cryptics (PMCO MENA Wildcard Champion) (acquired roster of RTG Esports)

6. Runaway (PMCO MENA Wildcard Runners-up)

7. Right To Glory (RTG) Esports (National Championship Egypt Champion) (acquired roster of 963 Egypt)

8. Kurd12 (National Championship Iraq Champion)

9. Abiah Esports (National Championship Saudi Arabia Champion) (acquired roster of Headquarters)

Gunz Esports, who won the first season of the Pro League, is now representing Galaxy Racer. Indian roster of Galaxy Racer, which participated in Season 1, has now shifted to Battegrounds Mobile India.

The tournament will be streamed on Facebook and the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports MENA at 9:30 PM IST. It will also be streamed on Nimo TV.

PMPL Season 2 Arabia casters (image via PUBG Mobile)

It will be interesting to see whether the Galaxy Racer roster can once again dominate the region or whether any other teams will challenge them. Rico Infinity Team, who were the first runners-up in the previous season, will also be vying for the title this time.

