PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship Season 4: Qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch

With the end of different PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues in the South East Asian countries, Tencent has finally announced the fourth season of the South East Asia Championship, which will begin on 12 October.

The format has changed, as, before this season, there were only finals. However, this time, there is a format change. Tournaments will now run for four weeks, and the divisions are as follows: League Stages and Finals.

Qualified teams for South East Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 Season 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The League Stage will last three weeks and conclude on 31 October, following a similar structure to weekdays and super weekends. The top 16 teams from here will move to the Grand Finals, which will take place from 5 November to 7 November.

Teams participating in PUBG Mobile Pro League: South East Asia Championship Season 4

Group A

RRQ Ryu (Indonesia) V Gaming (Vietnam) Vampire Gaming (Thailand) MS Chonburi (Thailand)

Group B

Axis Red One (Malaysia) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) BN United (Vietnam) Eagle Esports (Vietnam)

Group C

Faze Clan (Thailand) Onyx (Thailand) Team Secret (Malaysia) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

Group D

Geek Fam (Malaysia) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Angkor Pubg Esports (Cambodia)

Group E

The Infinity (Thailand) NFT Esports (Indonesia) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia)

Prize pool and streaming platforms

The tournament boasts an enormous prize pool of 200,000 USD (1.50 crore INR). The tournament coverage will be provided by PUBG Mobile Esports' official Facebook/YouTube channels.

PMPL South East Asia Season 4 schedule (Image via PUBG Mobile

The top three teams from the SEA Championship Finals will also get a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Team Infinity, Team Secret, Genesis Dogma GIDS, and D'Xavier have already qualified for the PMGC through their respective regional pro leagues.

Also Read

The Infinity and Evos Reborn are the two top teams invited from the SEA Championship Season 3. The former is in great form and is the clear favorite.

However, fans cannot discount Bigetron RA, who showed brilliance in the Indonesian finals and finished third. Other teams like Faze and Team Secret will raise their game and give their best to win the championship.

Edited by Ravi Iyer